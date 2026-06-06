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A new era at Tottenham! Daniel Levy agrees mammoth sale of 25 per cent stake to American tech billionaire's firm
Eight Sports Capital secures major Enic stake
Eight Sports Capital Limited announced on Friday that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 24.99 per cent interest in Enic Sports and Developments Holdings Limited, the parent company of Tottenham, as per Telegraph.
The stake is being sold through companies ultimately owned by trusts established for the benefit of Levy's children. The transaction involves the acquisition of Walburg Holdings Limited and Larkin Ltd, which together hold 24.99 per cent of Enic's issued ordinary share capital. The sale represents a substantial reduction in Levy's holdings. Following completion of the transaction, he would retain a residual 4.89 per cent stake in Enic.
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Mixed reactions emerge after surprise announcement
Eight Sports Capital confirmed the agreement in an official statement, saying: “Eight Sports Capital Limited today announces the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 24.99 per cent interest in Enic Sports and Developments Holdings Limited (“Enic”), the parent company of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.”
The announcement appeared to catch Enic and Tottenham by surprise. Responding to the development, an Enic spokesperson said: “We can confirm that neither Enic nor Tottenham Hotspur are aware of any sale by Daniel Levy’s Family Trust of its minority stake in Enic, Tottenham’s parent company.”
The spokesperson added: “The Tottenham board and executive team remain fully focused on delivering the commitments we set out to fans at the end of the season.”
Eight Sports Capital also outlined its ambitions following the agreement, stating: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement to acquire a significant stake in Enic. We look forward to working with the club’s shareholders, management, staff, players and fans to support Tottenham Hotspur’s continued growth and success.”
Control remains unchanged despite ownership shift
While the transaction represents a notable ownership change, it does not alter control of Tottenham. The Lewis family remains the club's controlling shareholder, and the minority stake being transferred does not carry board-level voting rights or executive committee representation.
Eight Sports Capital is led by chief executive Brooklyn Earick and is backed by Triller, an American technology company owned by Hong Kong businessman Ng Wing-fai and Taiwanese businessman Richard Tsai. The group has previously shown interest in Tottenham through unsolicited approaches.
The acquisition has also been structured at 24.99 per cent, keeping it below the 25 per cent threshold that would trigger the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test.
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Focus remains on Tottenham's summer plans
Despite the boardroom developments, Spurs are expected to continue focusing on strengthening the squad ahead of the new season. The club have already confirmed the signing of Andy Robertson on a free transfer and are pursuing further defensive reinforcements.
Interest in Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Savinho highlights Tottenham's ongoing recruitment plans. Meanwhile, the Lewis family are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the club as the implications of the stake sale continue to develop behind the scenes.