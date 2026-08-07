Tottenham issue firm response to Arsenal interest in shock transfer for Cristian Romero

Tottenham have officially ruled out the possibility of selling Romero to local rivals Arsenal this summer, as per The Athletic. The Gunners actively explored a surprise deal for the Argentine defender as they search for defensive cover. Arsenal require a new central defender after Saliba suffered a serious back problem. The 25-year-old played through the issue during France's World Cup campaign and now faces an extended period on the sidelines.

However, Spurs are completely unwilling to sanction a deal with their north London neighbours. Reports confirm that Tottenham will not do business with Arsenal under any circumstances.