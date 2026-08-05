While Atletico are making their move, they are not alone in the race for the prestigious centre-back. Inter have already manifested their interest through a concrete proposal worth €35 million plus an additional €5 million in performance-related variables. This puts the Italian champions slightly ahead in terms of the initial financial package offered to the North London club. However, Atletico hold a significant advantage in the race: the player's personal preference. Romero has reportedly made it clear that he prioritises a move to the Spanish capital over a return to Serie A, where he previously excelled with Atalanta and Genoa before moving to the Premier League.

The lure of playing under Simeone continues to be a driving force for the Argentine international. Sources close to the player suggest he has never hidden his desire to work with his compatriot, and he even expressed this sentiment during Champions League encounters last season. To facilitate a potential move to Spain, Romero reportedly included a specific clause in his recent contract extension with Tottenham, which runs until 2029, intended to ease a transfer should one of the Spanish giants come calling.