45'- Caqueret's weak header drops comfortably into the Torino goalkeeper's arms.

42' - Da Cunha strikes a fine left-footed effort from outside the box, but it goes just wide to Perri's left.

32' - Perri saves Ramon's close-range header.

26' - Douvikas nearly equalises with a right-footed touch from close range.

24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim's step-over and outside-of-the-foot pass find his team-mate.

20' - Sanchez turns Vlasic's fine effort behind for a corner.

17' - Da Cunha goes down under a suspicious challenge from Braganca in the Torino penalty area. The referee and VAR let play continue, prompting protests.

10' - After a superb weaving run, Belghali sees his right-footed shot saved by Sanchez.

5' - Douvikas has a goal ruled out for offside by a matter of millimetres.