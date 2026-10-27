45'- Caqueret's weak header drops comfortably into the Torino goalkeeper's arms.
42' - Da Cunha strikes a fine left-footed effort from outside the box, but it goes just wide to Perri's left.
32' - Perri saves Ramon's close-range header.
26' - Douvikas nearly equalises with a right-footed touch from close range.
24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim's step-over and outside-of-the-foot pass find his team-mate.
20' - Sanchez turns Vlasic's fine effort behind for a corner.
17' - Da Cunha goes down under a suspicious challenge from Braganca in the Torino penalty area. The referee and VAR let play continue, prompting protests.
10' - After a superb weaving run, Belghali sees his right-footed shot saved by Sanchez.
5' - Douvikas has a goal ruled out for offside by a matter of millimetres.