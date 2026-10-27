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Parma Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Torino v Como LIVE: commentary, goals and highlights, line-ups and match details

Torino vs Como
Serie A
Torino
Como

Abate faces Fabregas on matchday nine of Serie A

Torino and Como meet tonight at 8.45pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in the ninth round of Serie A. With 13 points, Ignazio Abate's Torino sit eighth, while Cesc Fabregas's Como are fifth with 17 points. Collu referees, with Marini on VAR.


Torino-Como 1-0

Scorer: 24' Adams (T)

  • Goals and highlights

    45'- Caqueret's weak header drops comfortably into the Torino goalkeeper's arms.

    42' - Da Cunha strikes a fine left-footed effort from outside the box, but it goes just wide to Perri's left.

    32' - Perri saves Ramon's close-range header.

    26' - Douvikas nearly equalises with a right-footed touch from close range.

    24' - Adams scores with a left-footed volley after Fitz-Jim's step-over and outside-of-the-foot pass find his team-mate.

    20' - Sanchez turns Vlasic's fine effort behind for a corner.

    17' - Da Cunha goes down under a suspicious challenge from Braganca in the Torino penalty area. The referee and VAR let play continue, prompting protests.

    10' - After a superb weaving run, Belghali sees his right-footed shot saved by Sanchez.

    5' - Douvikas has a goal ruled out for offside by a matter of millimetres.

  • Line-ups and match details

    Torino (3-4-1-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Braganca, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone. Manager: Abate


    Como (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Caqueret; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    REFEREE: Collu

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