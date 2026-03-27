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Khaled Mahmoud

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold's relationship with England boss Thomas Tuchel broken down?! Truth revealed after Real Madrid star's cryptic Instagram post following squad snub

T. Alexander-Arnold
England
T. Tuchel
World Cup
England vs Uruguay
Friendlies
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Reports have surfaced regarding the relationship between Thomas Tuchel and Trent Alexander-Arnold following a cryptic social media post by the Real Madrid defender. This latest snub for the friendlies against Uruguay and Japan means the former Liverpool man has only played one game for his country since Tuchel took charge in March 2025.

  • Rift rumours dismissed

    After being omitted from the latest England squad, Alexander-Arnold shared an Instagram post with the caption "Madrid, and nothing else," sparking rumours of a rift. However, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett clarified on X that there is no issue between the player and Tuchel. He noted that the caption is simply a reference to a famous Real Madrid song and was not intended as a reaction to his non-selection, emphasising that the former Liverpool man remains determined to earn his spot for the World Cup.

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    Tuchel responds to Trent's social media activity

    Addressing the media ahead of England’s friendly against Uruguay, Tuchel moved to quell speculation of a fractured relationship with the 27-year-old following his recent omission. While acknowledging the frustration surrounding the defender’s social media post with a "Well, fair enough", Tuchel confirmed the two had spoken directly. "I know that it creates noise when you leave a player like Trent out," the England boss admitted. "We had a call. I tried to explain the situation but he just has to accept it. It’s a very hard decision that we took. There's no doubt about his talent, but this was a sportive choice. Maybe to a certain degree unfair, but these choices have to be made."

  • Tuchel prioritises White over Alexander-Arnold

    In his latest 35-man selection, Tuchel has favored Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Ben White to bolster England's right-back position, despite the absence of Reece James and the international retirements of both Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier. Explaining his decision to call up White - even after Jarell Quansah’s withdrawal - over the Real Madrid star, Tuchel noted: "The choice was for Ben White because I saw him play here in the cup final against Man City... He was straight away back to his old self. It was a chance for me to meet him in person, see how he interacts with the group."

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  • Manchester City FC v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Door remains open for World Cup dream

    Despite the current exclusion, Tuchel insists Alexander-Arnold remains in contention for the World Cup, revealing plans to personally scout him in high-stakes matches for Real Madrid. "I will make sure that I see some matches... maybe in the Champions League, to get my last impressions," the boss concluded, noting that while others are currently ahead, the door remains open. With 34 caps and a history of being sidelined in major tournaments, the defender faces a familiar battle to reclaim his place in the national setup.


Friendlies
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England
ENG
Japan crest
Japan
JPN
LaLiga
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Mallorca
MLL
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA