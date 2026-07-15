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리오넬 메시 (Lionel Messi)Getty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Thomas Tuchel confident England will stifle 'incredible' Lionel Messi in World Cup semi-final after successfully shutting down Erling Haaland

L. Messi
England
Argentina
World Cup
England vs Argentina
T. Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of England’s monumental World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina, insisting the Three Lions have the blueprint to nullify Lionel Messi. The German tactician believes that while the Inter Miami superstar remains a unique threat, England’s success in silencing Erling Haaland during the quarter-finals proves they can handle the world's most dangerous attackers.

  • Tuchel draws on Haaland blueprint

    Having already navigated a tense quarter-final victory over Norway, where England successfully kept the Norwegian striker quiet, Tuchel is confident that a similar level of tactical focus can disrupt Argentina’s legendary number 10.

    "It’s incredible how he just pulls it off every single time - in so many different ways," Tuchel admitted when discussing the 39-year-old Messi. "He finds spaces, he finds moments and the big thing is the whole team buys into that idea. We must be brave around him and just stop the support. He’s a different player from Erling Haaland but we did well against Erling, so we’ll find a way now."


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  • kane messi(C)Getty images

    Kane warns against Messi obsession

    While much of the pre-match talk in Atlanta has centered on Messi, who is making his 206th international appearance, England captain Harry Kane is wary of focusing too much on a single individual. The Bayern Munich frontman urged his teammates to remember that the Albiceleste are a well-rounded unit far beyond the brilliance of their captain.

    "He’s been one of, if not the best, player in the world for almost 20 years," Kane said. "Everyone knows how dangerous it can be. But we play Argentina - not against Messi. We come up against a great unit, a great team with fantastic players. As much as it will be built up around Messi and the big players, we know it’s more than that. It’s crazy how long he has played at the top of his game and never faced England."


  • High stakes for the Three Lions

    For Kane, this semi-final represents the pinnacle of his storied career. Set to earn his 121st cap, moving him clear of Wayne Rooney as the nation's most-capped outfield player, the striker is desperate to finally land a major international trophy after the heartbreaks of the 2018 World Cup and recent European Championship campaigns.

    "What an occasion; the world champions in a semi-final. I think back to being a kid and having dreams of playing in these games. This is as big as it gets. So I’m really excited. And, yes, what a tough team to play against," Kane added. He also reflected on his personal milestone, saying: "It’s another special one. I’ve gone past some big names. Beckham at 115 and now Wazza at 120. England legends."


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  • Tuchel Getty Images

    Tuchel senses a change in mood

    The England camp has received a significant boost with news that Declan Rice is expected to start. The Arsenal midfielder was withdrawn at half-time during the 2-1 win over Norway partly due to illness but appears to have recovered in time for the showdown. For Tuchel, the atmosphere within the squad suggests they are ready to seize their moment and move one step closer to footballing immortality.

    "This is the time to go for it," Tuchel declared. "To be emotional before these matches is important and fair enough. I still want to focus on what they need to do. I feel another change of mood in the camp. 'Oh wow, we’re close now'." With Messi leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and Kane and Jude Bellingham sitting on six each, the stage is set for a historic battle for a place in the final against Spain.

World Cup
England crest
England
ENG
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG