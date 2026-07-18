Is Thomas Tuchel’s time up? Ex-Premier League striker makes huge Pep Guardiola claim after England's World Cup exit

While Morrison initially defended the incumbent manager, he was quick to point out that one specific name would change the entire conversation regarding the England hotseat. With Guardiola having left Manchester City, the idea of ​​the Catalan genius taking over the national team remains a dream for many supporters.

Morrison believes that if the opportunity to hire the multi-time Premier League winner ever presented itself, the FA would be foolish not to act immediately, regardless of Tuchel's contractual status or the timing of the vacancy.

"A lot of people are saying Pep Guardiola. If Pep becomes available, you grab it with both hands because he is the special one. But I just don't see The FA making a change at the moment," he added. "Zinedine Zidane’s name was bandied about, but it looks like he’s going to France with Didier Deschamps leaving. People were also talking about Jurgen Klopp, but he’s getting the Germany job.

"So Pep is probably the one out there, if England decided to make a change. More immediately, England now have to prepare for that third-place game which no one really wants to play in. I don't know why that game is still part of the tournament, as it’s meaningless in my opinion. Some of those players just want to go on holiday now, recharge and get ready for the season."