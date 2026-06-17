Thierry Henry snubs Kylian Mbappe when naming France's 'most important player' after World Cup win against Senegal

The match was delicately poised after a sluggish start where France managed just a single shot in the first half - its lowest total in a World Cup group stage match since Opta began analysing the competition (1966) - until tactical adjustments allowed the Bayern Munich playmaker to exert more influence in the second half. Henry highlighted the defensive work and positional intelligence Olise displayed, which effectively shut down Senegal’s ability to transition from their own half.

Henry explained: "I like the way he plays and I think the game changed in the second half when he went in the 10 position. I know it created that goal on the right [to Kylian Mbappe]. But when he played in the middle, what he did was he stop Senegal playing. He was always stopping the midfielder from getting the ball. He sees everything. He has an impact on games that I cannot explain to you. If you make one mistake of not being aware of what he's going to do, he will punish you with a pass. The impact he had in the second half made the team tick."