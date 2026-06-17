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'I'd have to play until 80 to shut up critics!' - Kylian Mbappe rubbishes 'revenge' mission claim after Real Madrid star leads France to World Cup win over Senegal with brilliant brace
Mbappe makes history in New Jersey
Mbappe wasted no time in making his mark on the 2026 World Cup, leading France to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Senegal in New Jersey. The forward was in inspired form, netting a brilliant brace that included a sensational long-range strike to seal the result and ensure Didier Deschamps' side started their campaign on the right foot.
The second goal of the night was particularly significant, marking Mbappe's 58th international strike. In doing so, he surpassed Olivier Giroud to become the standalone all-time leading goalscorer for France. The 27-year-old had briefly moved past Lionel Messi in the all-time World Cup scoring charts, but the Argentina star later scored a hat-trick in his country's win over Algeria.
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Rubbishing the 'revenge' narrative
Mbappe entered the tournament under a cloud of scrutiny following a difficult domestic season with Madrid. Despite the noise surrounding his performances in Spain, the Frenchman was quick to dismiss the idea that his heroics against Senegal were about proving people wrong. "I play to mark the history of my country and make sure that my team is in the final and win the World Cup," he told French media post-match.
When asked if his performance served as a response to the vitriol he faced in Madrid, Mbappe remained defiant. "There is no revenge [against critics]. If I started playing for all the people who criticise me and to shut them up, I would have to play until I'm 80. After my brace, I thought about my relatives, my family, my close friends who were here today. Every time I score it's for them," the captain added.
Overcoming a difficult period in Madrid
The backdrop to Mbappe's tournament preparation was anything but smooth. After Madrid finished a second consecutive season without a major trophy, the forward became a primary target for frustrated supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was frequently booed by the home crowd, and a fan-led petition calling for his departure reportedly garnered over a million signatures.
The intensity of the criticism led France teammate Ousmane Dembele to publicly defend the star before the tournament began, labelling the treatment of Mbappe as unfair. However, the Madrid man looked a rejuvenated figure in the national team shirt, appearing unburdened by the pressure that had followed him throughout the club campaign.
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Eyes on the prize in Philadelphia
With three points and a historic record already in the bag, France will now turn their attention to their second group stage match. Les Bleus are scheduled to face Iraq in Philadelphia on Monday, where another victory would virtually guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds as they look to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2018. Meanwhile, the defeat means Senegal will face a match that will determine their fate in this tournament, as Norway, who currently top Group I after a 4-1 victory over Iraq, will be their next opponents.
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