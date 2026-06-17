'The team need to score, not you' - Thierry Henry accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of getting in Bruno Fernandes' way in brutal analysis of Portugal icon's dismal display against DR Congo

Henry used a specific attacking phase to illustrate his point, suggesting that Ronaldo’s presence in certain areas of the pitch crowded out his teammates. "So, obviously, we're going to see here Portugal being on the ball, Cancelo is going to receive the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in this situation multiple times. If you make that run here, you - you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box," Henry explained during his tactical breakdown.

He continued by suggesting that Ronaldo’s intuition to find the net himself led to a tactical error. "But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation, I'll see - you would have had to follow him, follow him, and then he would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it's easier for you to defend."