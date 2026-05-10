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'There was never interference' - Fadlu Davids sets the record straight on Farook Kadodia's reputation for meddling in team selections
- Raja Casablanca
‘As soon as I joined it felt like family’
In a world where club owners are often accused of overstepping their boundaries, Fadlu Davids has come to the defence of Farook Kadodia.
Speaking about his formative years at the Team of Choice, Davids credited the veteran administrator for creating a supportive environment that allowed him to thrive both as a striker and later as a tactician.
He emphasized that the foundation of the club's success was built on a personal touch that trickled down from the very top.
“As soon as I joined the club, Maritzburg, it felt like a family.
"That was due to his leadership and how he manages the club,” Davids told FARPost.
The current Raja Casablanca coach revealed that Kadodia, alongside veteran mentor Ernst Middendorp, was instrumental in helping him navigate the often-treacherous transition from the pitch to the technical area.
This support culminated in Davids being handed the reins permanently after an impressive audition in the hot seat.
“He made me head coach after that 15-game interim period, during which we finished seventh," he noted.
"The next season we ended fourth, made the MTN Cup final and reached a semi-final,” Davids added, highlighting the period of stability and success they enjoyed together before the club's eventual transformation and name change to Durban City FC.
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The truth about line-up interference
One of the most persistent narratives in South African football is the idea that chairmen dictate starting line-ups to their coaches.
However, Davids was quick to dismiss the notion that Kadodia was a puppet master in the dressing room.
According to the 44-year-old, the Durban City chief understood the boundaries between the boardroom and the dugout, providing his coaches with the autonomy needed to perform at the highest level.
“He’s a good leader who does not interfere in the coaching part.
"He has his opinion, but he allows you to make your own decisions.
"There was never interference in line-ups or in my work as a coach,” Davids said.
This level of trust is often rare in the Betway Premiership, where coaching turnovers are frequent and administrative pressure is a constant shadow over the technical staff.
The former Orlando Pirates coach further explained that Kadodia’s focus was primarily on shielding the squad from the harsh realities of the football industry.
“He’s always streetwise in anticipating anything dirty or underhanded being done against the club.
"He works hard to make sure the club is clean and protected, which allows the coach to work freely,” Davids explained, painting a picture of a chairman who acts more as a bodyguard for the team’s integrity than a tactical meddler.
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Missing the spark of Friday nights
The landscape of KwaZulu-Natal football has changed significantly since the relegation of the original Maritzburg United brand, and Davids admitted that the loss of the club's presence in Pietermaritzburg has left a void.
While Kadodia’s Durban City recently celebrated a historic Nedbank Cup victory and secured a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, the nostalgia for the old days remains strong among the local faithful.
“Everybody can feel it now without Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg.
"The city has lost some of its spark, especially on Friday nights,” Davids noted, reflecting on the unique atmosphere the club once generated.
Despite the move and the rebranding, Davids believes that Kadodia’s vision is far from finished, suggesting that with the right financial backing, the chairman could still establish a world-class academy to develop the next generation of KZN talent.
As Durban City prepares for a continental adventure next season, the endorsement from Davids serves as a reminder of Kadodia’s enduring influence on the South African game.
While critics may still whisper about his management style, those who have worked most closely with him suggest that his 'streetwise' approach is exactly what has kept his various projects competitive for decades.
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What's next Farook Kadodia and Durban City?
The Durban City boss has had a dream start to life in the SA top-flight after his side won the Nedbank Cup a few weeks ago.
The Nedbank triumph has secured the KZN-based side the CAF Confederation Cup qualification for next season.
With City set to participate in the continental football next season, they are likely to beef up their squad to meet the demands of juggling the local football and CAF competition.