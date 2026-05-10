'There was never interference' - Fadlu Davids sets the record straight on Farook Kadodia's reputation for meddling in team selections

In a world where club owners are often accused of overstepping their boundaries, Fadlu Davids has come to the defence of Farook Kadodia.

Speaking about his formative years at the Team of Choice, Davids credited the veteran administrator for creating a supportive environment that allowed him to thrive both as a striker and later as a tactician.

He emphasized that the foundation of the club's success was built on a personal touch that trickled down from the very top.

“As soon as I joined the club, Maritzburg, it felt like a family.

"That was due to his leadership and how he manages the club,” Davids told FARPost .

The current Raja Casablanca coach revealed that Kadodia, alongside veteran mentor Ernst Middendorp, was instrumental in helping him navigate the often-treacherous transition from the pitch to the technical area.

This support culminated in Davids being handed the reins permanently after an impressive audition in the hot seat.

“He made me head coach after that 15-game interim period, during which we finished seventh," he noted.

"The next season we ended fourth, made the MTN Cup final and reached a semi-final,” Davids added, highlighting the period of stability and success they enjoyed together before the club's eventual transformation and name change to Durban City FC.



