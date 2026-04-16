Thembinkosi Lorch's absence non-factor as Rhulani Mokwena continues to soar in Libya with Al-Ittihad securing another vital win
- Backpage
Mokwena bags another win
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach guided his Libyan team Al-Ittihad to yet another win after a 2-0 victory over Al-Tirsana on Wednesday.
Naoufel Zerhouni scored after just two minutes to give Al-Ittihad the lead before the scoreline was stretched to 2-0 when Mouad Issa found the back of the net in the second half.
This is a third win for the former Orlando Pirates mentor after previous victories against Abu Salim in the Libyan Cup and Shabab Al Ghar in the league.
- Al Ittihad
Where does the win leave Al-Ittihad?
Worth noting is the fact that the Libyan Premier League is divided into four groups, where eventually the top three from each pool will move to the Championship round.
Mokwena's Al-Ittihad are in Group 2, where they lead with 38 points from 14 games.
- Al-Ittihad
Why did Lorch miss?
The former Pirates and Sundowns star, who finally linked up with Mowkena since their days at Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, was not available because of an injury.
He missed the game as he is yet to fully recover from an injury, but his return could be a matter of days as he has started light training.
The 32-year-old also missed the game against Shabab Al Ghar.
- Backpage
Mokwena eyes glory with Al-Ittihad
Many were shocked when the tactician left MC Alger, who were in a prime position to defend the Ligue 1 title, and opted to begin anew in Libya.
However, given how he has started his life in Tripoli, he might just shock and silence critics by winning the league title after changing clubs mid-season.
When he was unveiled, Mokwena made it clear that his ambition is to see Al-Ittihad become a powerhouse in African football again. This is a declaration that he will surely be judged upon while in charge of the Libyan outfit.
"Well, we know it is a very decorated club in Libya; we know it is an incredibly historic club and means a lot for the people of the country," Mokwena said.
"We know the passion and the excitement of the fans. It also has a rich history not only in Libyan football but also in African football. Our ambitions are the same as those of the club. We adopt those ambitions of the club, which again is to lift the club into its former glory," he added.