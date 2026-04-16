Thembinkosi Lorch's absence non-factor as Rhulani Mokwena continues to soar in Libya with Al-Ittihad securing another vital win

Many were shocked when the tactician left MC Alger, who were in a prime position to defend the Ligue 1 title, and opted to begin anew in Libya.

However, given how he has started his life in Tripoli, he might just shock and silence critics by winning the league title after changing clubs mid-season.

When he was unveiled, Mokwena made it clear that his ambition is to see Al-Ittihad become a powerhouse in African football again. This is a declaration that he will surely be judged upon while in charge of the Libyan outfit.

"Well, we know it is a very decorated club in Libya; we know it is an incredibly historic club and means a lot for the people of the country," Mokwena said.

"We know the passion and the excitement of the fans. It also has a rich history not only in Libyan football but also in African football. Our ambitions are the same as those of the club. We adopt those ambitions of the club, which again is to lift the club into its former glory," he added.