Arriving like a king! Rhulani Mokwena highly welcomed at his new club Al-Ittihad after MC Alger exit
- MC Alger
Mokwena begins a new journey
Despite his relatively young age, Rhulani Mokwena has been in charge of big teams in Africa.
The Mzansi tactician coached Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns and won league titles as well as the inaugural African Football League.
After successful campaigns at home, Mokwena ventured abroad, and his first club outside South Africa was Wydad Casablanca. The tactician just lasted for one season before he parted ways with the former CAF Champions League winners.
After a disappointing period in Casablanca, Mokwena began the 2025/26 season with MC Alger and, in his debut season, helped win the Algerian Super Cup. The Algiers-based outfit are in a strong position to defend the Ligue 1 title, but Mowkena chose to leave and embrace a new challenge elsewhere.
Watch how Mokwena was received
After he was appointed the new Al Ittihad head coach, Mokwena started the journey to Libya to link up with his new employers.
Take a look at how Mokwena was received.
- MC Alger on Instagram
Mokwena reveals ambitions
The PSL title winner has laid down his ambitions, and among them is to help Al Ittihad return to its glory days and also become a force to reckon with in Africa.
"Well, we know it is a very decorated club in Libya; we know it is an incredibly historic club and means a lot for the people of the country," Mokwena said in his first interview as Al Ittihad coach.
"We know the passion and the excitement of the fans. It also has a rich history not only in Libyan football but also in African football. Our ambitions are the same as those of the club. We adopt those ambitions of the club, which again is to lift the club into its former glory," he added.
"I remember a few years ago, in the year 2000, the first time I saw Al Ittihad play in South Africa in the Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns and win on penalties. So we want to return to that stage and be one of the dominant forces in African football, to be competing on the continent, but also to consistently win major trophies in our country.
"Thank you for your patience and for encouraging us to join the club. Thank you for your love and support during the difficult period of the last couple of days. We are excited, excited to wear your colours; we will be coaching the team, but also we are now part of the family.
"We are one of the supporters just like you, wanting the team to do well."
- MC Alger
Mokwena explains the switch from MC Alger to Al Ittihad
"Well, I'm already being paid a salary at Mouloudia. The money is, if anybody knows me and speaks to the people that know me, I worked in Wydad for eight or nine months without a salary! I'm not moved by money, believe me," the former Orlando Pirates tactician said.
"And there was a lot more on the table [from Ittihad] than just the financial perks, and people don't even know.
"I see the numbers that are being bandied about, and I just laugh, you know. Sometimes I say, I wish that's what they were offering, you know, but it's far from it, you know, it's far from it."