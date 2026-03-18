Arriving like a king! Rhulani Mokwena highly welcomed at his new club Al-Ittihad after MC Alger exit

The PSL title winner has laid down his ambitions, and among them is to help Al Ittihad return to its glory days and also become a force to reckon with in Africa.

"Well, we know it is a very decorated club in Libya; we know it is an incredibly historic club and means a lot for the people of the country," Mokwena said in his first interview as Al Ittihad coach.

"We know the passion and the excitement of the fans. It also has a rich history not only in Libyan football but also in African football. Our ambitions are the same as those of the club. We adopt those ambitions of the club, which again is to lift the club into its former glory," he added.

"I remember a few years ago, in the year 2000, the first time I saw Al Ittihad play in South Africa in the Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns and win on penalties. So we want to return to that stage and be one of the dominant forces in African football, to be competing on the continent, but also to consistently win major trophies in our country.

"Thank you for your patience and for encouraging us to join the club. Thank you for your love and support during the difficult period of the last couple of days. We are excited, excited to wear your colours; we will be coaching the team, but also we are now part of the family.

"We are one of the supporters just like you, wanting the team to do well."