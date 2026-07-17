The tragic reason why Stanley Nwabali left Chippa United and stayed clubless revealed - 'If he continued, he was going to destroy himself'
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The tragic catalyst for Nwabali's exit
Having risen to prominence with a series of commanding displays for the Super Eagles, Stanley Nwabali appeared destined for bigger things.
Instead, he shocked the football fraternity by becoming a free agent and disappearing from competitive action.
The 30-year-old remained without a club for the remainder of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, fuelling speculation over his abrupt departure from Chippa United.
His agent, Mohammed Lawal, has now broken the silence, revealing that the goalkeeper's decision was driven by the devastating emotional toll of personal loss.
"It has been very difficult for Stanley," Lawal told ESPN.
"People don't always know what is going on with these players. They only see them on the field."
"They know them as footballers, but they don't know that they are human beings too. Like everyone else, they go through life's challenges."
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The mental toll of personal grief
Lawal revealed that the Chilli Boys' shot-stopper was grappling with the deaths of both his parents and his grandmother, all occurring within a heartbreakingly short timeframe.
In the wake of such a significant family tragedy, Nwabali found himself carrying a heavy burden of responsibility for his family while trying to maintain his professional standards.
The mental strain became impossible to ignore, leading to the difficult decision to prioritise his well-being over his career.
Explaining the necessity of the break, Lawal stated: "As a professional, he knew he had to keep playing, but it was affecting him.
"If he continued, he was going to destroy himself because when you're not in the right mental state, it shows."
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A change in character on the pitch
The internal struggle Nwabali faced began to manifest in his behavior during high-stakes matches for the Nigerian national team.
Those close to him noticed a sharp departure from his usual calm and collected demeanor.
During the last Africa Cup of Nations and subsequent World Cup qualifiers, the goalkeeper, usually known for his approachable and friendly nature, became increasingly volatile and uncharacteristic in his interactions.
"Stanley used to be lively and always smiling.
"During the last AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers, he became unusually aggressive.
"He was shouting at teammates and confronting opponents. But that wasn't the real Stanley," Lawal explained.
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Choosing health over outside criticism
The advice given to him was clear: take the space needed to heal before the pressure of the professional game caused permanent psychological or professional harm.
"We told him, 'This isn't you. Take time away before you do permanent damage to your career," Lawal added.
"Sometimes you want to appear strong, but inside you're suffering. These are private matters.
"He doesn't owe anyone a detailed explanation about his personal life until he is ready."
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