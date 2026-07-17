The tragic reason why Stanley Nwabali left Chippa United and stayed clubless revealed - 'If he continued, he was going to destroy himself'

Having risen to prominence with a series of commanding displays for the Super Eagles, Stanley Nwabali appeared destined for bigger things.

Instead, he shocked the football fraternity by becoming a free agent and disappearing from competitive action.

The 30-year-old remained without a club for the remainder of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, fuelling speculation over his abrupt departure from Chippa United.

His agent, Mohammed Lawal, has now broken the silence, revealing that the goalkeeper's decision was driven by the devastating emotional toll of personal loss.

"It has been very difficult for Stanley," Lawal told ESPN.

"People don't always know what is going on with these players. They only see them on the field."

"They know them as footballers, but they don't know that they are human beings too. Like everyone else, they go through life's challenges."