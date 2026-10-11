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'The team that hurt Gasperini the most!' – Cesc Fabregas makes surprising Inter Milan admission
Fabregas reveals tactical inspiration behind Roma display
Como head coach Cesc Fabregas delivered a fascinating tactical insight following his side's 0-0 draw with Roma at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Despite facing one of Serie A's most attacking outfits led by Gian Piero Gasperini, Fabregas ensured the hosts took the game directly to the Giallorossi.
The Spaniard revealed he analyzed past Inter Milan performances under Simone Inzaghi to devise his game plan.
"In my view, the team that hurt Gasperini the most was Simone Inzaghi's Inter," Fabregas told DAZN Italia. "That was where I started to study a few aspects and get some ideas."
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Courage needed to face Gasperini system
Fabregas praised his players for executing a brave pressing strategy, insisting that tactical preparation means nothing without physical courage. "When it was still 11 against 11, it was I feel one of the best performances of my career against Roma," Fabregas stated.
"You need a lot of character to take Roma on, as if you focus on tactics first without the courage to play the ball, you won't get points."
"Sometimes football really is inexplicable. It is unusual to see two such positive and attacking teams play out a 0-0 draw."
Surprising selection decisions pay off
Fabregas also addressed his surprising starting lineup choices, which included handing Maxence Caqueret a start over Martin Baturina in midfield. Caqueret rewarded his manager's faith with an industrious performance in the center of the park.
"Sometimes, players deserve more, so regardless of the tactical positioning, he deserved to be in the starting XI," Fabregas explained.
"We set up in a way to neutralise another team, Caqueret is not in our Champions League squad list, he trained very well, so I felt it right to play him."
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Como maintain growth momentum in Serie A
Although Como missed the chance to claim all three points, Fabregas remains delighted with his team's tactical evolution. Holding a side of Roma's pedigree to a stalemate underlines the positive trajectory of the BiancoBlu.
Como turn their focus toward building on this display in upcoming Serie A fixtures.
Fabregas will continue developing his tactical ideas as the domestic campaign progresses.
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