Thapelo Morena applauds Bafana Bafana’s comeback against Czechia - 'They left everything on the pitch'
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Overcoming the early setback
South Africa were left with a daunting task in their second group-stage fixture after conceding early, briefly echoing the difficulties of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening clash against Mexico.
However, the squad’s resilience to fight back and secure a valuable point against European opposition has struck a chord with both fans and teammates, offering a timely lift after a tough start to the campaign.
Speaking to the media at a watch party, Thapelo Morena praised the tactical discipline and character shown by his compatriots.
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'It was much better than the past game'
"I think, to be honest, today's [Thursday night] game was pretty much better than the past game," Morena said.
"The unfortunate part is conceding in the early stages of the game because now you need to change your plan, you need to change the tactics, you also need to change the availability of players that you have on the bench."
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Character and commitment on the world stage
He highlighted the emotional investment of the players, noting that the mental strength required to recover from a goal down at a World Cup should not be underestimated.
The defender was particularly impressed by the sheer work rate shown over the 90 minutes.
"So, I think the big thing is how the guys handled it and how they came back," he added.
"They left everything on the pitch, and that's one thing that I'm happy with."
Eyes on the prize against South Korea
The draw leaves the Mzansi side with everything to play for in their final group outing against South Korea.
The team will have to cope without the suspended Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane.
With the decisive clash approaching, the grit shown in their latest outing may prove to be the turning point in their quest for World Cup history.