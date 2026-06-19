Thapelo Morena applauds Bafana Bafana’s comeback against Czechia - 'They left everything on the pitch'

South Africa were left with a daunting task in their second group-stage fixture after conceding early, briefly echoing the difficulties of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening clash against Mexico.

However, the squad’s resilience to fight back and secure a valuable point against European opposition has struck a chord with both fans and teammates, offering a timely lift after a tough start to the campaign.

Speaking to the media at a watch party, Thapelo Morena praised the tactical discipline and character shown by his compatriots.