Moving between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is a path few players dare to tread, but Thabiso Monyane took the leap at the start of the current campaign.

After a period at the Buccaneers where his progress was hampered by frequent injury setbacks and a loss of regular playing time, the defender opted for a fresh start at Naturena.

The shock move was met with equal parts intrigue and doubt, as many wondered if Monyane could rediscover the form that originally made him a standout prospect.

However, the speedy full-back has silenced the critics by becoming a reliable presence for the Glamour Boys throughout a demanding domestic season.







