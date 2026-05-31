Thabiso Monyane reflects on first season at Kaizer Chiefs after swapping Orlando Pirates for Naturena - ‘This season taught me so much'
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Crossing the Soweto divide
Moving between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is a path few players dare to tread, but Thabiso Monyane took the leap at the start of the current campaign.
After a period at the Buccaneers where his progress was hampered by frequent injury setbacks and a loss of regular playing time, the defender opted for a fresh start at Naturena.
The shock move was met with equal parts intrigue and doubt, as many wondered if Monyane could rediscover the form that originally made him a standout prospect.
However, the speedy full-back has silenced the critics by becoming a reliable presence for the Glamour Boys throughout a demanding domestic season.
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An impressive debut campaign
Monyane’s impact at Chiefs has been quantifiable, with the defender racking up 20 appearances across all competitions.
His consistency on the right flank was a driving force behind Amakhosi’s resurgence, as the club secured a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League, their highest league standing since the 2019/20 season.
His club form also caught the eye of the national team selectors. Monyane earned a recall to the Bafana Bafana setup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
While he was ultimately one of the six players trimmed from South Africa's final 32-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, his return to the international fold serves as a testament to his individual improvement.
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Heartfelt message to the Khosi Nation
With the season concluding, Monyane took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the supporters who welcomed him despite his Pirates past.
"Khosi nation! Thank you for welcoming me with warm hands this season; your love is unmatched," the defender wrote as quoted on KickOff.
"Through every high and low, you stood by us. That’s not something I’ll ever take for granted."
Reflecting on the challenges of his first year in the gold and black jersey, he added: "This season taught me so much. We didn’t get everything right, but we grew. I’ll take every lesson from this year and use it to come back stronger, sharper, and better for the badge next season.
"Thank you for the belief, the support, and the family spirit. I’m proud to be part of Amakhosi."
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Building for the future at Naturena
While a third-place finish represents progress for a club that has struggled for consistency in recent years, Monyane and his teammates are clearly eyeing more silverware in the next campaign.
The defender's transition from a fringe player at Mayfair to a regular starter at Naturena has been one of the feel-good stories of the season for the Chiefs faithful.
As the club looks to bridge the gap to the top of the table, Monyane's commitment to the 'badge' suggests he is ready to take on a leadership role.
By successfully navigating the pressure of the Soweto rivalry, he has proven he has the mental fortitude required to succeed at one of Africa's biggest clubs.