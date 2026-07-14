Thabang Matuludi addresses transfer speculation linking him with PSL title-winning giants - 'There will always be talks'
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Pressure builds for Rise and Shine star
Thabang Matuludi has established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League's standout defenders through his consistent performances for Polokwane City and regular call-ups to the Bafana Bafana squad.
The 27-year-old displays have not gone unnoticed, with several of the league's biggest clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.
Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly the first club to express an interest in the Rise and Shine star.
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have since followed suit, with both said to be keeping close tabs on the Bafana defender ahead of the new campaign.
Matuludi addresses the 'Big Three' links
Speaking at the official launch of the inaugural Mafori Cup, Matuludi appeared unfazed by the noise surrounding his potential departure.
The defender acknowledged that being linked with the country's biggest clubs is a natural byproduct of his form on the pitch.
"There is no way I can be surprised. Obviously, when you are playing week in and week out, there will always be talks," Matuludi told FARPost.
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'I am here for now'
Despite the admission, the Bafana international was careful not to reveal his hand regarding a preferred move or a desire to push for a transfer.
When asked about where he might end up or if he intends to stay with Rise and Shine, he remained coy.
"That one we will see. I can’t talk about that. I am here for now."
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Preparation for the 2026/27 campaign
Matuludi's focus is currently on the Mafori Cup, a new pre-season tournament featuring Sekhukhune United, Magesi FC, and Venda FC.
The right-back believes these minutes are crucial for the squad's readiness.
"For me as a player, such tournaments will help us prepare for the league,” he explained as the team gears up for the new campaign.
"So that we can see where we are as a team.
"It’s also important that we win because it boosts our confidence as players, because we can evaluate where we are."
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