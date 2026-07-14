Thabang Matuludi addresses transfer speculation linking him with PSL title-winning giants - 'There will always be talks'

Thabang Matuludi has established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League's standout defenders through his consistent performances for Polokwane City and regular call-ups to the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 27-year-old displays have not gone unnoticed, with several of the league's biggest clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly the first club to express an interest in the Rise and Shine star.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have since followed suit, with both said to be keeping close tabs on the Bafana defender ahead of the new campaign.



