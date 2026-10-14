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Alessio Tacchinardi of Juventus is tackled by Flavio Conceicao of Real MadridGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Tacchinardi: “There’s a player with the true Juventus spirit, but he doesn’t play much”

Juventus
F. Gatti
A. Tacchinardi
Serie A

Former Juventus midfielder speaks

Alessio Tacchinardi, a former Juventus midfielder and current pundit, told Tuttosport about the current Juventus side and some of their key figures: "My criticism is directed at the players, not Spalletti. With respect, they need to give more. And they need to build on the final 20 minutes, when they played with a different kind of venom. Then perhaps we can talk about tactics…"


On Kolo Muani: "I criticised him because, technically, he had a poor game. But Randal is not a centre-forward, and fitting him into this Juventus side, given the way they play, is extremely difficult. The Frenchman never occupies the box. And when defences are set, he struggles and gets frustrated. A piece of advice: he should be more relaxed, otherwise it is like watching Openda and David all over again. Their shirts weighed a ton."

  • The Juventus mentality: "The feeling is that, unfortunately, very few have that mentality. The problem is that when you think about how my Juve played, or perhaps the Juve who won nine Serie A titles, we're all used to that sort of thing. But over the years, some of that spirit has been lost, and you can lose sight of the reality. Of course, some still have it, but they don't play much".


    "Who? Federico Gatti. To me, he seems to embody the Juventus character: he's gruff, and I mean that in a good way. He's tough and fires people up. He fires up his team-mates too. I don't know why he isn't playing, but he strikes me as someone who can lead others. If there are only a few of them, at least let them get on the pitch".


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