Struggling Khanyisa Mayo opens up on Kaizer Chiefs future as loan spell from CR Belouizdad nears end

Khanyisa Mayo was loaned out to Kaizer Chiefs from the Algerian side CR Belouizdad in September 2025.

However, the forward has struggled at Chiefs, where he has managed just one goal in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Amakhosi have an option to permanently buy him after the expiration of his loan deal in June.

There is an air of uncertainty at the end of his loan spell, and the player himself has opened up on what he prefers.