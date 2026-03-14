Struggling Khanyisa Mayo opens up on Kaizer Chiefs future as loan spell from CR Belouizdad nears end
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Mayo's move to Chiefs
Khanyisa Mayo was loaned out to Kaizer Chiefs from the Algerian side CR Belouizdad in September 2025.
However, the forward has struggled at Chiefs, where he has managed just one goal in 11 appearances in all competitions.
Amakhosi have an option to permanently buy him after the expiration of his loan deal in June.
There is an air of uncertainty at the end of his loan spell, and the player himself has opened up on what he prefers.
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Will Mayo stay at Chiefs? Belouizdad forward responds
“I can’t say [being on loan] is putting me under pressure. The pressure is always there; I was born into a family of pressure,” said Mayo, as per FARPost.
“When you represent an institution like Kaizer Chiefs, expectations are a constant, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t handle. As the season progresses and I get my opportunity, I intend to seize it and prove that I belong here permanently.”
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Agent speaks on Mayo's future
Mayo's agent, Basia Michaels, recently also spoke about the chances of the player remaining at Amakhosi beyond the current season.
“It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There are still a good four [now three] months left before the end of the season,” said Michaels, as per FARPost.
“We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows, and we go from there. I think, based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back.
“That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be."
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Michaels addresses Mayo-Ramovic releationship
The arrival of former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic at Belouizdad diminished the forward's game time, leading to the loan transfer.
“The coach had signed Khanyisa when we went and did the medicals, pre-season camp, and everything else. He was very thankful for getting the deal done. He was like, ‘I love this kit,’" added Michaels.
“The truth is, Khanyisa played something like 42 [sic] games, and he was a starter. No question about it. Khanyisa was loved in Algiers. Then there is a change in regime.
“Like many things in life, there are changes and changes we can’t control. It’s a change Khanyisa didn’t control, and it didn’t work in his favour. It was quite surprising to me personally because Sead was also a coach I know, like Khanyisa, when he was at TS Galaxy, and Khanyisa was playing for Cape Town City,” the agent continued.
“You look at circumstances around it and a couple of things that have happened and certain things you can’t talk about. There was no fallout. It was a difficult couple of weeks leading up to the Chiefs loan. Algeria was tough.”