Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Bayern Munich's injury list keeps growing, but one player stole the spotlight for a very different reason. His clumsy attempt to show solidarity with an injured team-mate, written in German, left fans talking.

Manuel Neuer joined that injury list in the last round. Bayern's goalkeeper went down in the clash against Mainz, a game the Bavarians eventually won 2-1.

Neuer tore a tendon in his right foot and is now expected to be sidelined until the end of the year. That leaves Aaron Danks, the man in charge while Vincent Kompany is away, with another headache to solve.

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