Steve Barker confirms Simba SC have completed deal for Mamelodi Sundowns star - 'I’m happy that he’s with us'

Steve Barker has expressed his delight after Simba SC successfully secured the services of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema for the upcoming campaign.

The 30-year-old attacking talent arrived in Dar es Salaam on Thursday to reunite with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi squad, marking his second stint with the club after previously impressing during a loan spell initiated under former manager Fadlu Davids.

Speaking to the media ahead of the highly anticipated Simba Day celebrations, Barker revealed his satisfaction at seeing the deal finally cross the finish line.

The former Stellenbosch coach stated: "I was very pleased this morning to see Neo Maema on the bus. It was good to have him back in the squad," Barker told FARPost.

"It took a while to get that concluded, but I’m happy that he’s with us,”







