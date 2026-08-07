Steve Barker confirms Simba SC have completed deal for Mamelodi Sundowns star - 'I’m happy that he’s with us'
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Barker welcomes Maema back to Simba
Steve Barker has expressed his delight after Simba SC successfully secured the services of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema for the upcoming campaign.
The 30-year-old attacking talent arrived in Dar es Salaam on Thursday to reunite with the Wekundu wa Msimbazi squad, marking his second stint with the club after previously impressing during a loan spell initiated under former manager Fadlu Davids.
Speaking to the media ahead of the highly anticipated Simba Day celebrations, Barker revealed his satisfaction at seeing the deal finally cross the finish line.
The former Stellenbosch coach stated: "I was very pleased this morning to see Neo Maema on the bus. It was good to have him back in the squad," Barker told FARPost.
"It took a while to get that concluded, but I’m happy that he’s with us,”
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Confidence in midfielder's fitness and professionalism
Despite the deal taking longer than initially anticipated, Barker was quick to praise Maema's professional approach during the off-season.
The coach acknowledged that while arriving earlier in the pre-season programme would have been the preferred scenario, the midfielder has been working hard behind the scenes to maintain his physical condition.
Barker elaborated on the process, saying: “I think it’s not too dissimilar from the start of last season where it didn’t happen immediately,” Barker explained.
“He’s a good professional. We’ve been in contact, and he’s been in contact with our conditioning coaches, so he’s been on an off-season programme.
“Again, it would have been ideal for him to have arrived earlier. But as you know, when you’re in negotiations and doing loan deals, that just doesn’t happen overnight.
"The main part is that he’s here. He’s back. He’s with us, and I’m sure it won’t take him too long to get up to a good level and be back pushing for a starting position.”
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South African contingent grows in Dar es Salaam
The return of Maema adds further South African flavour to the Simba SC dressing room, where he joins fellow compatriots Rushine De Reuck and Keletso Makgalwa.
This core of talent, led by Barker, is expected to play a pivotal role as the club enters its 90th anniversary year.
The squad is currently finalising preparations for the new season, with the technical team focused on ensuring all new arrivals are up to speed.
Barker's familiarity with Maema’s attributes is seen as a major advantage, allowing the player to bypass the usual adjustment period required for foreign imports.
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Anticipation builds for Simba Day celebrations
Barker is also preparing for his first experience of Simba Day, a landmark event in the African football calendar that will take on extra significance this year as the club celebrates nine decades of history.
The event serves as the traditional curtain-raiser for the season, allowing the fans to see their new signings in person.
Reflecting on the upcoming festivities, Barker commented: "On a personal level, I’ve heard of it, but I haven’t experienced it, so for me it’ll be a new experience and one that I can’t wait for.
"It’s a day for the fans; it’s a day for Simba to celebrate who we are.
"We are 90 years old this year as a football club, and we are looking forward to entertaining our fans tomorrow, while also using it as an opportunity to keep preparing for the season ahead.
"Tomorrow is a celebration of a great football club, one of the best on the continent. When it comes to our fans, I’ve got no doubt that we have the best fans in Africa.
"The passion, the way they support the team, the numbers that come out, it’s so pleasing to drive in the streets and see every second person wearing a Simba jersey."
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