Statement victory! Abdeslam Ouaddou sends out message that Orlando Pirates walloping TS Galaxy is 'a very good answer for people who have doubt'

Orlando Pirates went on a rampage to hammer 10-man TS Galaxy 6-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

With Relebohile Mofokeng grabbing his first career hat-trick, it was a result which saw the Buccaneers reclaim top spot, and they now have a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Going into Sunday's match on the backdrop of last week's 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC, Pirates responded in emphatic style.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says their win was a message to their doubters.