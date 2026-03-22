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Nkhosikhona Ndaba, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Statement victory! Abdeslam Ouaddou sends out message that Orlando Pirates walloping TS Galaxy is 'a very good answer for people who have doubt'

The Buccaneers ran riot to register their biggest winning margin of the season so far. It was a commanding display that underlined their intentions at a crucial stage of the campaign. The emphatic victory could also give title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns plenty to reflect on as the race for the Premier Soccer League crown has intensified.

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates wallop Galaxy

    Orlando Pirates went on a rampage to hammer 10-man TS Galaxy 6-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

    With Relebohile Mofokeng grabbing his first career hat-trick, it was a result which saw the Buccaneers reclaim top spot, and they now have a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Going into Sunday's match on the backdrop of last week's 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC, Pirates responded in emphatic style.

    Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says their win was a message to their doubters.

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A very good answer to doubters

    “I think it’s more than a reaction; it’s a fantastic game for us. It's a very good answer for people who have a doubt about commitment, about the commitment of the boys. You know, I always say that there’s nobody in our team coming on the pitch with the willingness to lose or the willingness to draw,” Ouaddou said, as per KickOff.

    “And I think some people need to understand that all people, players, are sweating in the shirt, and it’s simple: we scored six goals today because we had fantastic support by the true fans – every time we come here in that city, we have fantastic support."

  • Orlando Pirates fans, December 2025Backpage

    Fantastic support

    “Every time we go to Durban, we have fantastic support, and the players – the players, they feel that support," added the Moroccan.

    "Unfortunately, when you miss the ball or you draw, people start to boo the players; it’s not the true supporters. And you can see that when people support the players, they give everything.

    “So, congratulations to the boys today – we send the strong message that we are not tired and we are going to fight until the last second, like I said."

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Sundiwns watching Bucs' big win

    The Buccaneers will be hoping Sunday's win will be received by their closest PSL title rivals, Sundowns, as a statement of intent.

    Showing how serious they are in this title race will even give them confidence ahead of their remaining eight league matches.

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