Statement victory! Abdeslam Ouaddou sends out message that Orlando Pirates walloping TS Galaxy is 'a very good answer for people who have doubt'
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Pirates wallop Galaxy
Orlando Pirates went on a rampage to hammer 10-man TS Galaxy 6-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
With Relebohile Mofokeng grabbing his first career hat-trick, it was a result which saw the Buccaneers reclaim top spot, and they now have a point more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
Going into Sunday's match on the backdrop of last week's 1-1 draw with Siwelele FC, Pirates responded in emphatic style.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says their win was a message to their doubters.
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A very good answer to doubters
“I think it’s more than a reaction; it’s a fantastic game for us. It's a very good answer for people who have a doubt about commitment, about the commitment of the boys. You know, I always say that there’s nobody in our team coming on the pitch with the willingness to lose or the willingness to draw,” Ouaddou said, as per KickOff.
“And I think some people need to understand that all people, players, are sweating in the shirt, and it’s simple: we scored six goals today because we had fantastic support by the true fans – every time we come here in that city, we have fantastic support."
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Fantastic support
“Every time we go to Durban, we have fantastic support, and the players – the players, they feel that support," added the Moroccan.
"Unfortunately, when you miss the ball or you draw, people start to boo the players; it’s not the true supporters. And you can see that when people support the players, they give everything.
“So, congratulations to the boys today – we send the strong message that we are not tired and we are going to fight until the last second, like I said."
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Sundiwns watching Bucs' big win
The Buccaneers will be hoping Sunday's win will be received by their closest PSL title rivals, Sundowns, as a statement of intent.
Showing how serious they are in this title race will even give them confidence ahead of their remaining eight league matches.