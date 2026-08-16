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Stanley Nwabali, Super EaglesGetty
Steve Blues

Stanley Nwabali opens up on his return to the Premier Soccer League and his Super Eagles ambitions - 'Back doing what I love'

Premier Soccer League
Chippa United
Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations
S. Nwabili
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United vs Richards Bay
Richards Bay
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Chippa United
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Milford FC
Milford FC

The Nigeria international has reclaimed his place at the Chilli Boys following a period of uncertainty regarding his future. The Super Eagles goalkeeper is now determined to lead the club to a successful season under the guidance of chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

  • Stanley Nwabali, Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Back to my family

    Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is back in the fold at Chippa United, putting an end to a period of speculation regarding his next career move.

    Reflecting on his return to the club and the positive atmosphere surrounding his reintegration into the first-team setup, Nwabali expressed his gratitude for the smooth transition back into professional action.

    "Coming back to this club feels like I'm coming back to my family and my home, and I'm really happy to be back on the pitch, doing what I love," the Super Eagles star explained to SABC Sport.


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  • Greg Etafia, Moroka Swallows, March 2016.Gallo

    Resolving the future with Siviwe Mpengesi

    The journey back to the Chippa United starting line-up was not without its challenges for the Nigerian international. Following his decision to seek greener pastures after the AFCON tournament, Nwabali spent six months on the sidelines during a self-imposed sabbatical.

    However, a constructive dialogue with Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi paved the way for his return, allowing both parties to move forward with a unified vision for the upcoming domestic campaign.

    During his time away from the competitive spotlight, Nwabali remained diligent in his physical preparation by training in Johannesburg with former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper and current Yanga SC coach Greg Etafia.

    This dedication has allowed him to transition seamlessly back into the Chilli Boys' starting XI, where he has already featured in two Betway Premiership fixtures.


  • Stanley Nwabali and Yassine Bounou, Super Eagles vs MoroccoBackpage

    Focusing on club duties over national team

    Despite being a regular fixture for the Nigeria national team, Nwabali is currently prioritising his performances at the domestic level.

    He acknowledges that his standing with the Super Eagles is important, but he insists that his immediate energy must be directed toward helping Chippa United climb the league table and maintain their competitive edge in the South African top flight.

    Addressing questions regarding his international status and his focus on the national team squad, Nwabali made his priorities clear for the current season.

    "I'm not really worried about that one, I'm only focused on helping my club pick up as many points as possible.

    "So for now I'm not too worried about the National team," he stated.


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  • Stanley Nwabali, Chippa United, October 2024Backpagepix

    Healthy competition in the Chippa camp

    Nwabali’s return does not mean he is guaranteed a starting role without a fight, as the club boasts significant depth in the goalkeeping department.

    He faces stiff competition from former South African junior international Dumisani Msibi, who has been pushing for his own opportunities between the sticks.

    The veteran goalkeeper understands that the road ahead in the Betway Premiership will be demanding, especially with the high expectations placed on him following his recent AFCON heroics.

    By focusing on his fitness and maintaining a strong relationship with the club's management, Nwabali aims to be the bedrock of a successful season for the Chilli Boys.