Stanley Nwabali opens up on his return to the Premier Soccer League and his Super Eagles ambitions - 'Back doing what I love'

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is back in the fold at Chippa United, putting an end to a period of speculation regarding his next career move.

Reflecting on his return to the club and the positive atmosphere surrounding his reintegration into the first-team setup, Nwabali expressed his gratitude for the smooth transition back into professional action.

"Coming back to this club feels like I'm coming back to my family and my home, and I'm really happy to be back on the pitch, doing what I love," the Super Eagles star explained to SABC Sport.



