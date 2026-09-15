Here are the Sports Judge's decisions after the fourth round of Serie A.
PLAYERS
ONE-MATCH SUSPENSION
VASQUEZ IBARRA Johan Felipe (Genoa): two bookings for dissent towards the match officials and for unsporting behaviour towards an opponent.
Here are the Sports Judge's decisions after the fourth round of Serie A.
PLAYERS
ONE-MATCH SUSPENSION
VASQUEZ IBARRA Johan Felipe (Genoa): two bookings for dissent towards the match officials and for unsporting behaviour towards an opponent.
Fine of €8,000.00: to Lecce because their supporters threw three bangers, three smoke bombs and two small bottles into the field enclosure during the match. The sanction was reduced pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1, letter b) CGS.
Fine of €3,000.00: to Torino under strict liability, for unjustifiably causing a delay of around two minutes to the start of the first half.
Two-match ban and a €5,000 fine
KOLAROV Aleksandar (Inter): for directing disrespectful criticism at the referee in the 19th minute of the first half and, after being sent off, using a disrespectful expression towards the same referee.
One-match ban
BIGLIA Lucas Rodrigo (Torino): for vehemently protesting against a refereeing decision in the 38th minute of the second half.
NENCI Massimo (Atalanta): for vehemently protesting against a refereeing decision in the 45th minute of the second half, with the offence reported by the Fourth Official.
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