The game shifted dramatically following a series of astute substitutions by the Spanish bench. Alex Baena drew Spain level on the hour mark following fine work from Dani Olmo, before Mikel Oyarzabal completed the comeback in the 74th minute, assisted by Baena. Despite England's late pressure, La Roja's superior ball retention -finishing with 53% possession and dictating the tempo with 498 passes- allowed them to manage the final stages and claim all three points in this Nations League thriller.is Nations League thriller.
Spain player ratings vs England: Super-subs Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal break English hearts again in stunning Wembley comeback
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Goalkeeper & defence
Unai Simon - 6/10
Simon was relatively busy, making three saves throughout the match. While he could do little about the clinical finishes from Gordon and Kane, his distribution was essential in helping Spain maintain their structural integrity under the English press, though he occasionally looked stretched by England's direct counter-attacks.
Marc Cucurella - 5/10
The Real Madrid man had a difficult first half against the pace of England's wide players and suffered a moment of misfortune when Kane's header deflected off his thigh into the net for the second goal. However, he improved significantly as the game progressed. He contributed to Spain's 22 clearances, helping to repel late crosses into the box and providing a reliable outlet on the left flank during the second-half recovery.
Marc Pubill - 5/10
A testing night for the young full-back, who struggled at times with Gordon's movement. He was part of a backline that looked vulnerable during the transition phases in the first half, though he showed good energy to support the attack when Spain dominated possession in the second period.
Aymeric Laporte - 7/10
Laporte was the calming influence in the heart of the Spanish defence. He recorded several of the team's 20 interceptions, reading the game expertly to cut out passes aimed at Kane. His ability to initiate play from the back was vital in Spain reaching a total of 506 passes.
Pau Cubarsi - 6/10
The teenager showed flashes of his immense technical quality but found the physical battle with Kane a steep learning curve. He grew into the game, contributing to the defensive effort that restricted England to just five shots on target despite their 14 total attempts.
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Midfield
Rodri - 7/10
The captain was the metronome for Spain, ensuring they won the possession battle. Despite conceding a 53rd-minute penalty for a challenge on Jude Bellingham -which Kane subsequently missed- his positioning was otherwise impeccable. He shielded the back four brilliantly and allowed the creative players to flourish. Even when Spain trailed at half-time, Rodri never panicked, consistently finding targets to maintain the pressure.
Fabian Ruiz - 6/10
A solid if unspectacular performance from Ruiz, who provided the necessary balance alongside Rodri. He was replaced in the 70th minute by Pedri as Spain sought more verticality, but his work in the middle third was crucial in weathering the English storm after the 40th-minute goal by Kane.
Dani Olmo - 8/10
Olmo was the primary creative spark for much of the match. He provided the vital assist for Baena’s equaliser in the 60th minute, showcasing his vision in tight spaces. His ability to drift between the lines eventually pulled the England midfield out of shape.
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Attack
Lamine Yamal - 7/10
Yamal silenced Wembley within two minutes, finishing clinically to give Spain the lead. While his influence waned slightly during England's dominant spell in the first half, his pace remained a constant threat on the break, contributing to Spain's seven counter-attacks.
Nico Williams - 6/10
Williams provided width and stretched the England defence but lacked the final ball on several occasions. He also suffered a costly slip just outside the England area, which directly sparked the sweeping counter-attack for Anthony Gordon's equaliser. He was substituted in the 55th minute as part of the tactical shift that eventually led to Spain’s second-half dominance.
Ferran Torres - 5/10
Operating in a central role, Torres was highly active but severely wasteful, missing two clear one-on-one opportunities in the first half that could have put the game to bed early. He was withdrawn in the 55th minute for Mikel Oyarzabal, a move that changed the complexion of the Spanish attack.
- Getty Images Sport
Substitutes & manager
Mikel Oyarzabal - 8/10
Coming on in the 55th minute, Oyarzabal proved to be the match-winner. He showed great striker's instinct to score the decisive third goal in the 74th minute, justifying his inclusion and providing the focal point Spain had lacked earlier.
Alex Baena - 9/10
The ultimate super-sub performance. After entering the fray in the 55th minute, he scored the equaliser at 2-2 just six minutes later and then turned provider for Oyarzabal’s winner. His impact was immediate and transformative.
Pedri - 6/10
Introduced in the 70th minute for Ruiz, Pedri helped Spain keep the ball and wind down the clock during the final stages of the match.
Mikel Merino - N/A
A late tactical switch in the 82nd minute to add steel to the midfield.
Luis de la Fuente - 9/10
A masterclass in game management. De la Fuente recognized that his starting frontline was being neutralised and made a bold double substitution before the hour mark. Bringing on Baena and Oyarzabal turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory, showcasing his tactical flexibility.
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