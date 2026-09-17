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Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Siyanda Ndlovu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane among five in-form PSL stars pushing for Pitso Mosimane's next Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa
Orlando Pirates
AmaZulu FC
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
FEATURES
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Marumo Gallants
Richards Bay
A. Ouaddou
P. Mosimane
S. Ndlovu
N. Radebe
M. Mthiyane
T. Mokobodi
S. Zulu
Durban City
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
South Africa vs Kenya
Kenya
Kenya vs South Africa

With the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach hitting the ground running at Bafana, a handful of players are raising their hands to be considered for the squad in the near future. A Mamelodi Sundowns star and several Orlando Pirates players are amongst the names knocking hard on the door of the South African senior men's national team.

In the cathedral of South African football, the pulpit has a new preacher, and his gospel demands nothing short of absolute perfection.

As Pitso Mosimane assumes the Bafana Bafana mantle once more, the shadow of his relentless, unforgiving tactical obsession looms large over every stadium from Soweto to Durban. Under his watchful eye, mediocrity is a sin, and potential is meaningless without output. The margin for error has vanished overnight, transforming the Premier Soccer League into a high-octane pressure cooker where every ninety minutes feels like a collision with destiny.

For five domestic standouts currently playing the football of their lives, weekend fixtures are no longer just about securing three points, pleasing local supporters, or chasing individual club glory.

They have become desperate, heart-pounding auditions—raw, emotional displays of grit, intelligence, and hunger designed to force their way into the national blueprint. Every crisp line-breaking pass, every bone-crunching tackle, and every breathtaking goal is a passionate opening argument in a high-stakes campaign to prove they belong in Africa's most elite setup.

These five gladiators aren't merely knocking on the national team door; they are trying to break it down, daring Africa's most demanding taskmaster to ignore their unstoppable surge.

GOAL looks at players who could soon break into Mosimane's Bafana squad:

  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    New era for Bafana

    The dawn of Pitso Mosimane's new era at Bafana Bafana represents a seismic, redemptive homecoming for South Africa’s most decorated tactician.

    Returning to the national dugout transformed—no longer the young coach of 2010–2012, but a three-time CAF Champions League icon and continental conqueror—"Jingles" brings an unyielding culture of tactical discipline, relentless ambition, and elite standard-setting.

    Taking over from Hugo Broos, Mosimane inherits a side with renewed national pride and immediately raises the stakes.

    Every pitch in the PSL has transformed into a high-pressure stage where reputation means nothing, and only raw output, hunger, and tactical flexibility earn the right to wear the green and gold.

    After Mosimane was finally confirmed as Bafana boss he quickly named his first 35-man preliminary squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

    But there were several players plying their trade in the PSL who could consider themselves unlucky not to be called up and will be buckling down to prove a point and muscle their way into the next squad in November's international break.

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  • Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Siyanda Ndlovu - Mamelodi Sundowns

    Ndlovu has been one of the outstanding players in the 2026/27 season after making an immediate impact with his new club, Sundowns.

    The attacking midfielder signed with Masandawana in the current transfer window from Golden Arrows, where he established himself as a household name in South African football.

    So far, the skillful attacker has featured in nine appearances across all competitions for Miguel Cardoso's charges, scored two goals and provided one assist.

    Ndlovu has brought a creative spark to the Sundowns team with his explosive pace, skill and eye for goal.

    Now he just needs to prove he can deliver consistently on the domestic, continental and global stages to draw the attention of Pitso Mosimane in an area of the pitch where Bafana are already blessed with options.


  • Mthetheleli Mthiyane Orlando Pirates Tatenda Tavengwa Kruger UnitedBackpagepix

    Mthetheleli Mthiyane - Orlando Pirates

    The highly-rated midfielder has fitted like a glove at Pirates after joining the Soweto giants in the off-season from Stellenbosch FC.

    Mthiyane has quickly become one of the key players at the Mayfair club, helping his side to an impressive unbeaten run across all competitions after he muscled his way into the starting line up.

    The former Milford FC star has registered seven appearances for the Sea Robbers so far, and he is well on his way to emulate his idol Patrick Viera by dominating the midfield for both club and country.

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  • Nkosikhona Radebe & Elmo Kambindu, AmaZulu, March 2025.BackPagePix

    Nkosikhona Radebe - AmaZulu FC

    The talented right-back, and occasional winger, has emerged as one of the key players for the Durban-based side under the leadership of head coach Arthur Zwane.

    Radebe has picked up impressive form at the right time as Bafana are sweating over the absence of undisputed right back king Khuliso Mudau, who sustained a long-term injury at his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

    With Mosimane set to experiment with players such as Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena and Thabang Matuludi, Radebe could be another option should the trio called up fail to live up to expectations.

    He has already been capped at U20 & U23 level and with his direct style of play is a modern fullback who is as comfortable attacking the byline as he is defending his goal.


  • Thapelo Mokobodi celebrates Orlando Pirates goalBackpage

    Thapelo Mokobodi - Orlando Pirates

    After arriving at Pirates as a relatively unknown signing, Mokobodi has seemingly served a large portion of humble pie to his doubters who questioned his recruitment.

    The former Marumo Gallants utility player has been a key figure in Abdeslam Ouaddou's starting line-up at Pirates, making seven appearances across all competitions and chipping in with one goal.

    The central midfielder's consistency, and ability to fill in at right back if required, is building a strong case to be considered for Pitso's Bafana Bafana in the future.

  • Sbangani Zulu Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sbangani Zulu - Orlando Pirates

    The KwaZulu-Natal-born defender is one of the most spoken about players in South Africa's top flight after producing mature, composed performances for the defending Betway Premiership champions whenever he is called upon.

    Zulu has formed a solid defensive combination with Lebone Seema while the club's captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, has been out of action due to an injury.

    The centre-back is another new player at the Ghosts after making the big move from Richards Bay FC in July 2026.

    After playing four games for far, Zulu is already tipped for a Bafana call-up by pundits and fans alike, although there are some big names in the queue ahead of him.