Siyanda Ndlovu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane among five in-form PSL stars pushing for Pitso Mosimane's next Bafana Bafana squad

In the cathedral of South African football, the pulpit has a new preacher, and his gospel demands nothing short of absolute perfection.

As Pitso Mosimane assumes the Bafana Bafana mantle once more, the shadow of his relentless, unforgiving tactical obsession looms large over every stadium from Soweto to Durban. Under his watchful eye, mediocrity is a sin, and potential is meaningless without output. The margin for error has vanished overnight, transforming the Premier Soccer League into a high-octane pressure cooker where every ninety minutes feels like a collision with destiny.

For five domestic standouts currently playing the football of their lives, weekend fixtures are no longer just about securing three points, pleasing local supporters, or chasing individual club glory.

They have become desperate, heart-pounding auditions—raw, emotional displays of grit, intelligence, and hunger designed to force their way into the national blueprint. Every crisp line-breaking pass, every bone-crunching tackle, and every breathtaking goal is a passionate opening argument in a high-stakes campaign to prove they belong in Africa's most elite setup.

These five gladiators aren't merely knocking on the national team door; they are trying to break it down, daring Africa's most demanding taskmaster to ignore their unstoppable surge.

GOAL looks at players who could soon break into Mosimane's Bafana squad: