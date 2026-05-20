Siyabonga Ngezana declares himself fit for Bafana Bafana World Cup selection - 'It was just a misunderstanding'
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The source of the Bafana confusion
Reports suggested that the former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back was set to miss out on the plane to North America after FCSB interim coach Lucian Filip claimed the player was "gutted" to be excluded from Hugo Broos' squad list.
These comments caused a stir in South Africa, especially as the Bafana Bafana head coach has not yet made an official public announcement regarding his final selections for the tournament.
Ngezana has now explained that the technical team at his club spoke to the media under a false impression.
"There is a misunderstanding because my club didn’t receive the correct information," Ngezana told FARPost.
"They thought coach Hugo Broos had already announced the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup. It was all just a miscommunication."
- AFP
Misleading reports from club management
The defender elaborated on how the internal confusion at the Romanian club led to the public narrative that his World Cup dream was over.
According to the 28-year-old, the management at FCSB simply lacked clarity on the South African national team's timeline for finalizing the roster for the showpiece event in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Ngezana added: "Just yesterday [Monday], the club management asked me when Broos would be announcing the squad.
"My coach said what he said to the media before the Bafana squad was even out because he simply didn’t know.
"He thought that when the media asked him about my Bafana prospects, the squad had already been named."
- FCSB
Overcoming injury concerns in Romania
Prior to this communication breakdown, there were serious doubts about Ngezana’s physical condition.
FCSB official Mihai Stoica previously suggested the defender's prospects were "totally compromised" after he declined surgery for a persistent meniscus injury.
This injury forced him to miss recent Bafana friendlies against Panama, where Ime Okon was called up as a replacement.
However, Ngezana has defied the club's medical skepticism to prove he is ready for top-flight action.
He successfully completed the full 90 minutes for FCSB in a high-stakes Romanian Super Liga playoff against FC Hermannstadt on Monday evening to signal his return.
- AFP
Ready for the global stage
With the opening match of the World Cup against Mexico looming on June 11, Ngezana’s return to fitness is a timely development for South Africa.
The defender is confident that his recent performance on the pitch is the only evidence Hugo Broos needs to consider him for the final squad.
Bafana Bafana face a difficult Group A that also includes the Czech Republic and South Korea.
Ensuring everyone knows he is ready for duty, Ngezana said: "But all is good on my side. Yesterday I played the full 90 minutes with the team.
"I’m glad that I’m feeling good and fully fit to help the team. So, regarding my coach’s comments, it was just a misunderstanding."
The decision now rests with Broos as he prepares to announce the squad on May 27 that will represent South Africa on the world stage once again.