Siyabonga Ngezana declares himself fit for Bafana Bafana World Cup selection - 'It was just a misunderstanding'

Reports suggested that the former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back was set to miss out on the plane to North America after FCSB interim coach Lucian Filip claimed the player was "gutted" to be excluded from Hugo Broos' squad list.

These comments caused a stir in South Africa, especially as the Bafana Bafana head coach has not yet made an official public announcement regarding his final selections for the tournament.

Ngezana has now explained that the technical team at his club spoke to the media under a false impression.

"There is a misunderstanding because my club didn’t receive the correct information," Ngezana told FARPost.

"They thought coach Hugo Broos had already announced the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup. It was all just a miscommunication."