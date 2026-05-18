Siyabonga Ngezana snubbed! Romanian media reporting Hugo Broos left the Bafana Bafana defender out of FIFA World Cup squad - ‘He is disappointed, but that’s life’
Delayed squad announcement
While several nations have already begun unveiling their preliminary squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Hugo Broos has taken a different route, opting to reveal his final Bafana Bafana selection on 27 May at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
However, according to Romanian media, the Belgian tactician has already made the tough call to leave Siyabonga Ngezana out of his plans.
Despite the 28-year-old’s determined push to return to full fitness after a lengthy injury layoff, it appears he has fallen short of securing a place in the final squad for the global showpiece.
The news was confirmed by FCSB coach Lucian Filip, who revealed the defender is struggling to come to terms with the omission.
- FCSB
'He is disappointed'
"No. Siyabonga Ngezana was not called up to the World Cup," said Filip, at the press conference before the match with Hermannstadt as per Antena AS.
"He is disappointed, but that's life, football doesn't end here"
- FCSB
Injury woes derail Romanian dream
It has been a testing season for Ngezana in Romania; his progress was significantly hampered by a recurring injury throughout the season, leaving him short of the match sharpness Broos typically demands.
Filip encouraged the defender to remain professional despite the setback
"He has to respect his club, because of the club he was in the national team's attention. I hope he will be present at the next Championship."
What comes next for Bafana?
While all eyes will be locked on Broos’ final squad announcement, the Mzansi side will also turn its focus to an international friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena, as supporters get one last chance to rally behind Bafana before they jet off for the anticipated World Cup.