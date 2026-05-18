Siyabonga Ngezana snubbed! Romanian media reporting Hugo Broos left the Bafana Bafana defender out of FIFA World Cup squad - ‘He is disappointed, but that’s life’

While several nations have already begun unveiling their preliminary squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Hugo Broos has taken a different route, opting to reveal his final Bafana Bafana selection on 27 May at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

However, according to Romanian media, the Belgian tactician has already made the tough call to leave Siyabonga Ngezana out of his plans.

Despite the 28-year-old’s determined push to return to full fitness after a lengthy injury layoff, it appears he has fallen short of securing a place in the final squad for the global showpiece.

The news was confirmed by FCSB coach Lucian Filip, who revealed the defender is struggling to come to terms with the omission.







