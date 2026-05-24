Sipho Chaine humbled by legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper recognition - 'Some things are just priceless'
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A record-breaking campaign for the Bucs No.1
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has lived out a season straight from the dream factory, playing a commanding role in the club’s return to the pinnacle of South African football.
The Sea Robbers swept Orbit College aside to clinch their first league title in 14 years, a defining result that capped a long-awaited resurgence.
On an individual level, Chaine has been a fortress between the posts, registering 21 clean sheets while conceding just 12 goals in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign, inevitably pulling his name into conversations alongside the club’s legendary custodians.
Respecting the icons of the past
Even with his statistical dominance, Chaine is quick to brush aside talk of having eclipsed the legends of the Soweto giants.
Speaking after the title celebrations, the goalkeeper expressed his deep admiration for the likes of Moeneeb Josephs and the late Senzo Meyiwa, refusing to place himself on the same pedestal as his idols.
“It’s a special feeling to be able to represent that. It’s quite remarkable,” Chaine said, as per Siya_says on Instagram.
“They always put up a question of where you rank with the past goalkeepers.
"Some things are just priceless. You can’t rank yourself with somebody you look up to.
"You can’t be able to put yourself in a sentence with people that put you to get where you are.
"It’s like your mentor. Someone you look up to, no matter how much you can achieve.”
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The journey from Bloemfontein to stardom
The 29-year-old remains strikingly modest about his rise to fame, reminding supporters that he still views himself through the lens of a young aspiring player.
Chaine highlighted that his success is built on the foundation laid by those who guarded the Pirates' net during his formative years in football.
“You always see yourself as that small little kid from Bloemfontein looking up to Senzo Meyiwa, to Moeneeb Josephs,” he added.
“And for you to be able to in those type of shoes, it’s something you can’t really.
"For me hearing that throughout the season, it’s quite special, really special.
"I feel honoured to be where I am, and I’m not worthy be where I am today.”
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What comes next for Chaine?
As the Buccaneers set their sights firmly on next season’s CAF Champions League charge, Sipho Chaine is expected to be a key figure in their continental blueprint, with his presence between the posts growing ever more crucial.
On the international stage, all eyes will turn to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos when he unveils his squad on Wednesday, with the City of Roses-born shot-stopper hoping his commanding form earns him a place in the final selection.
Beyond club ambitions, Chaine will be pushing to carry his momentum onto the global stage, with a dream ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup firmly in his sights.