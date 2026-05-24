Sipho Chaine humbled by legendary Orlando Pirates goalkeeper recognition - 'Some things are just priceless'

Even with his statistical dominance, Chaine is quick to brush aside talk of having eclipsed the legends of the Soweto giants.

Speaking after the title celebrations, the goalkeeper expressed his deep admiration for the likes of Moeneeb Josephs and the late Senzo Meyiwa, refusing to place himself on the same pedestal as his idols.

“It’s a special feeling to be able to represent that. It’s quite remarkable,” Chaine said, as per Siya_says on Instagram.

“They always put up a question of where you rank with the past goalkeepers.

"Some things are just priceless. You can’t rank yourself with somebody you look up to.

"You can’t be able to put yourself in a sentence with people that put you to get where you are.

"It’s like your mentor. Someone you look up to, no matter how much you can achieve.”















