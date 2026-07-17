Siphesihle Ndlovu backs Fernando Da Cruz's vision at Kaizer Chiefs - 'We are building something special'

As Kaizer Chiefs continue to sharpen their edge ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, Siphesihle Ndlovu has backed the club's evolving project under Fernando Da Cruz.

The Soweto giants are putting the finishing touches on their pre-season preparations in Europe, where they are bedding in a new tactical identity after a campaign of transition.

Chiefs have drawn 1-1 in each of their opening two warm-up fixtures, with the displays dividing opinion among the Amakhosi faithful.

Ndlovu, a mainstay in the Chiefs midfield, believes the building blocks for future success are firmly in place, maintaining that the supporters will reap the rewards if they remain patient with the team's development.