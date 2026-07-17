Siphesihle Ndlovu backs Fernando Da Cruz's vision at Kaizer Chiefs - 'We are building something special'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Ndlovu on Chiefs' rebuild
As Kaizer Chiefs continue to sharpen their edge ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, Siphesihle Ndlovu has backed the club's evolving project under Fernando Da Cruz.
The Soweto giants are putting the finishing touches on their pre-season preparations in Europe, where they are bedding in a new tactical identity after a campaign of transition.
Chiefs have drawn 1-1 in each of their opening two warm-up fixtures, with the displays dividing opinion among the Amakhosi faithful.
Ndlovu, a mainstay in the Chiefs midfield, believes the building blocks for future success are firmly in place, maintaining that the supporters will reap the rewards if they remain patient with the team's development.
'We're fine-tuning the philosophy'
Despite the changes in the dugout and the arrival of new faces, Ndlovu insists the focus remains on building continuity, and the players are united in their commitment to refining the team's identity ahead of the new campaign.
"I think commitment and continuing where we left off last season are important," Ndlovu told the club media.
"Obviously, we have a new coach and new players, but we are really committing to making sure that we are fine-tuning the philosophy."
Trusting the process
Ndlovu is adamant that the supporters need to see the bigger picture as the players adjust to the new demands. The midfielder is convinced the squad is moving in the right direction and believes the foundations are being laid for a successful future under Da Cruz.
"I would like for our fans to be patient and trust the process because I think, with the coach’s philosophy, we are building something special," the midfielder concluded.
- Rangers
Chiefs issue injury update from Spain
The club also provided an update on its pre-season camp in Spain, confirming a setback for Paseka Mako, who fractured his forearm during Tuesday's friendly match against Al-Kholood.
The defender has returned to South Africa to undergo further medical assessment.
The Soweto giants also revealed that several players who ended last season on the treatment table have resumed training, providing Da Cruz with a timely boost as preparations for the new campaign gather momentum.
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