Should Sipho Chaine worry? Orlando Pirates identify Bafana Bafana goalkeeper as top transfer target - Reports

Sipho Chaine is an undisputed number one goalkeeper choice for Orlando Pirates, who are in a tight Premier Soccer League title race with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Although their eyes are firmly on the title race, future aspirations include winning the CAF Champions League, especially after getting knocked out at the preliminary stage this season.

To defend the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and successfully chase the PSL and Champions League, the squad must be strengthened in the pre-season transfer window.

Already, rumours have it that the Soweto giants are keen to sign Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner. The Cape Town-born shot stopper has made 19 appearances across all competitions, has conceded 15 goals, and kept nine clean sheets for Babina Noko.