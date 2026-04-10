Should Sipho Chaine worry? Orlando Pirates identify Bafana Bafana goalkeeper as top transfer target - Reports
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Pirates eye PSL keeper
Sipho Chaine is an undisputed number one goalkeeper choice for Orlando Pirates, who are in a tight Premier Soccer League title race with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Although their eyes are firmly on the title race, future aspirations include winning the CAF Champions League, especially after getting knocked out at the preliminary stage this season.
To defend the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and successfully chase the PSL and Champions League, the squad must be strengthened in the pre-season transfer window.
Already, rumours have it that the Soweto giants are keen to sign Sekhukhune United keeper Renaldo Leaner. The Cape Town-born shot stopper has made 19 appearances across all competitions, has conceded 15 goals, and kept nine clean sheets for Babina Noko.
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Leaner to Pirates?
According to FARPost, the Buccaneers have identified the former Maritzburg United keeper as their primary target.
"FARPost has learned that the Sea Robbers are keen on signing Learner, who was previously linked to Kaizer Chiefs," the publication reported.
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Influential signings
In the last two transfer windows, Pirates managed to sign players who took little time to settle and become key players for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis, Sihle Nduli, Tshepang Moremi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebone Seema, and Yanela Mbuthuma are regular starters for the double domestic champions.
In the January transfer window, the former Marumo Gallants coach further beefed up his squad by signing Daniel Msendami, Andre de Jong, and Mpho Chabatsane.
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Broos recognises Leaner
Interestingly, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dropped Chaine and had Leaner in his squad for the March Panama friendlies.
Although dropping the Bucs' experienced keeper was a surprise to many, to Leaner, he was not shocked.
"I don't feel like I was surprised. In the preliminary squad, there are always five goalkeepers. If your name is there from the five, you always have to be ready," Leaner told the media at a recent press conference.
"If you feel like there are always three and that you won't make the final, and you do get a chance, then you won't be ready. So, I was always ready.
"I was grateful for coming here because I've been working for this, and it's always been my goal to play for the national team. So I was grateful to get the call-up and get the recognition."
Broos will be under the spotlight to see who between Leaner and Chaine will be picked to deputise for Ronwen Williams for the 2026 World Cup finals.