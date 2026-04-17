Should Motaungs fire Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef? Experienced coach warns 'I hope they make a right decision' as Kaizer Chiefs eye third PSL spot

The club's hierarchy, led by the Motaung family, has also been under pressure, especially from fans who at one point called for the sacking of the coaches.

It remains to be seen whether they will stick with them or will succumb to pressure and bring on board a new coach.

However, former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has urged them to make the right decision by not sacking Kaze and Ben Youssef.

"They have a good run at the moment, so it makes no sense to make big noise. The players have to be strong mentally. It depends on the mentality of the player. How strong is he?" Middendorp told KickOff.

"It's the same with the coaches. Aside from being knowledgeable, as a coach you must be stubborn; you must have a very clear structure.

"At the moment, obviously, the success is near, and they should keep going, and there is no reason for the club to even consider who should come in and take over. I hope they make a right decision," he added.