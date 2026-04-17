Should Motaungs fire Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef? Experienced coach warns 'I hope they make a right decision' as Kaizer Chiefs eye third PSL spot
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Coaches' futures draw speculation
As debate on whether Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef should be retained intensifies, high-profile names have been linked with Kaizer Chiefs.
Kenya's national head coach Benni McCarthy, Al-Ittihad's Rhulani Mokwena and Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane have been rumoured to be on Amakhosi's radar.
Although Kaze and Ben Youssef have been dealing with immense pressure, they have stabilised the Chiefs' boat, and the Soweto giants are on a five-match winning run.
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Middendorp tells Motaungs to make the right decision
The club's hierarchy, led by the Motaung family, has also been under pressure, especially from fans who at one point called for the sacking of the coaches.
It remains to be seen whether they will stick with them or will succumb to pressure and bring on board a new coach.
However, former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has urged them to make the right decision by not sacking Kaze and Ben Youssef.
"They have a good run at the moment, so it makes no sense to make big noise. The players have to be strong mentally. It depends on the mentality of the player. How strong is he?" Middendorp told KickOff.
"It's the same with the coaches. Aside from being knowledgeable, as a coach you must be stubborn; you must have a very clear structure.
"At the moment, obviously, the success is near, and they should keep going, and there is no reason for the club to even consider who should come in and take over. I hope they make a right decision," he added.
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Where will Chiefs finish the season?
The Chiefs' priority is a place in the top three, as this will assure them of a place in the Confederation Cup. Middendorp agrees this is an achievable ambition.
"They have won five games in a row. Obviously, they are not coming close to second position; they are in third position, but there's been progress and good development in the last couple of weeks. Make a decision, go on with these coaches, and see where they need support with additional expertise," the German stated.
"At the moment, with the statistics, they have to go with the two coaches. The co-coaching can work; it worked in the last couple of weeks, and there's been progress,” he adds.
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Middendorp's verdict on Chiefs players
Chiefs playing unit is expected to undergo another surgery with some players released and new ones brought on board.
Middendorp, who was in charge when Amakhosi last finished the league as runners-up in the 2019/20 season, said little change is advisable.
“A couple of players have gotten a little bit better. Like Khanyisa Mayo, who was out for weeks, and now all of a sudden he comes back rejuvenated. And the other young players, you can see they've been getting support from senior and experienced players like Lebohang Maboe," he continued.
"The club needs to make a decision so that the coaches start looking at who they will need to bring in next season to strengthen the team. I wouldn't advise the club to make changes left and right in the coaching department at the moment."