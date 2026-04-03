Should Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to lose Khulumani Ndamane already? Kaizer Chiefs product opens up on ideal transfer 'that would make me happy'

"Collecting trophies, I think that's something that would make me happy as a player," Ndamane said on the Pitchside Podcast, as per KickOff.

"For myself, I hope to see myself growing forward. Maybe, if it's possible, to go overseas. I think that would make me happy.

"I learned a lot, which I learned because we played against players who play in Europe. So, I think it raised me a lot.

"Even the way you are supposed to play. I saw a lot. It’s a lot of things, like the intensity of the games."