Should Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to lose Khulumani Ndamane already? Kaizer Chiefs product opens up on ideal transfer 'that would make me happy'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Ndamane's big Downs move
Khulumani Ndamane joined Mamelodi Sundowns from TS Galaxy during the PSL January transfer window.
Less than six months at Chloorkop, the Kaizer Chiefs youth development product is already eying a move overseas.
Being a Bafana Bafana derfender and also exposed to a high level of football, Ndamane is gaining experience that gears him up for more challenges abroad.
- Backpage
Ndamane shares overseas dream
"Collecting trophies, I think that's something that would make me happy as a player," Ndamane said on the Pitchside Podcast, as per KickOff.
"For myself, I hope to see myself growing forward. Maybe, if it's possible, to go overseas. I think that would make me happy.
"I learned a lot, which I learned because we played against players who play in Europe. So, I think it raised me a lot.
"Even the way you are supposed to play. I saw a lot. It’s a lot of things, like the intensity of the games."
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The Chloorkop trend
While Ndamane has revealed his ambitions, some of his teammates at Sundowns have struggled to break into European leagues.
The likes of Themba Zwane, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena have all been hailed as immensely talented players capable of playing in the big leagues in Europe.
But they have remained at Chloorkop with little to prove, and Ndamane might be praying not to outgrow the PSL and still not move overseas.
- Backpagepix
World Cup looming for Ndamane
After Bafana drew 1-1 with Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium last week, Bafana coach Hugo Broos had praise for Ndamane and Ime Okon's central defence combination.
They were encouraging remarks that make Ndamane likely to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the national team.
“As I said, the whole team played a very good game. I think Ndamane and Okon performed very well,” said Broos as per FARPost.
“Ndamane has already played a few games for Bafana, but for Okon, it was his first game. I think that both players in the centre-back position played a very good game.
“Ndamane had a few good passes, especially in the second half, showing glimpses of exactly what I wanted to see from him," added the Belgian.
“I told him before the game to focus on the match, and he showed today [Friday] that he can perform well, and I’m very happy with the performance.”