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Parma Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Serie A, Torino v Monza LIVE

Torino vs Monza
Torino
Monza
Serie A

Follow the seventh round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday seven

Torino-Monza 1-0

Scorer: 39' Fitz-Jim (T)


Torino and Monza meet at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 8.45pm in an early fixture in the seventh round of Serie A, with both sides in good spirits.

With two consecutive wins behind them, Ignazio Abate's Torino head into the match full of confidence. They beat Udinese 2-1 before dominating Parma 3-0 at the Tardini. Giovanni Simeone scored twice against Parma, finally producing a display that lived up to expectations.

Monza, coached by former Torino manager Ivan Juric, have Gustavo Varela to thank for their good mood. The forward has scored eight goals in seven matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, including a brace in the 4-0 win over Cagliari in the last round.


  • The goals and highlights

    39' - Fitz-Jim puts Torino ahead! Simeone threads a through ball into the Dutchman's path, and Fitz-Jim beats Tornqvist with a precise left-footed shot. It's the former Ajax player's first Serie A goal.

  • The match details

    Torino-Monza 1-0

    Goalscorer: 39' Fitz-Jim (T)


    Torino (3-5-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Vlasic, Mandragora, Cacciamani; Adams, Simeone. Manager: Abate.


    Monza (3-4-2-1): Törnqvist; Lucchesi, Goglichidze, Carboni A.; Birindelli, Ondoa, Akinsanmiro, Mangas; Robinson, Mota; Varela. Manager: Juric.

    Booked: Ismajli (T)

    Sent off: -

    Assist: Simeone (T)

    Referee: Marchetti

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