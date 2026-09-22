Serie A: from Milik and Stankovic to Pellegrini and Liberali, the least-used players

Five league matchdays, two Coppa Italia games, though many sides are still on 0, and at least one round of European action are already in the books. Now the long two-week international break has officially begun. The season has burst into life, bringing plenty of new developments, including regulatory ones, and renewed enthusiasm in terms of entertainment and enjoyment. With at least five matches already played by every team, the first assessments can already be made: managers have changed, others are under pressure, results have been more or less satisfactory, but above all selection choices that will shape the future, at least until January, of many players.

Technical and tactical decisions have already been made, while injuries are once again affecting the squads of the 20 clubs. But who are, at least so far, the least-used players at Serie A clubs? We have analysed the squads of all 20 clubs, and several cases involving fewer than 100 minutes played, are already prompting debate.