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Serie A, Atalanta v Frosinone LIVE

Atalanta vs Frosinone
Atalanta
Frosinone
Serie A

Follow the eighth round of Serie A live with us.

Serie A, matchday 8

Atalanta-Frosinone

Scorers:


On Sunday at 3pm, Atalanta host Frosinone at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in the eighth round of Serie A. The hosts are still smarting from their Conference League defeat to Ajax, while the visitors have made an excellent start to the season. Maurizio Sarri needs a win after successive defeats to Milan and Ajax. His Atalanta are struggling more than expected. Massimiliano Alvini is enjoying an excellent run: Frosinone have four wins, one draw and two defeats, putting them in a strong position in the table. Antonio Raimondo has played a major part in that run and is the league's joint top scorer alongside Monza's Varela.

  • Goals and highlights:

  • The match details

    Atalanta-Frosinone

    Goalscorers:

    ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kristensen, Obric, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Ederson; Zalewski, Elmas, Rowe; Krstovic. Manager: Sarri
    FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Cittadini, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Raimondo. Manager: Alvini

    Booked:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Marinelli

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ATA

ATA

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

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