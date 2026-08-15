AFP
Next Scotland manager revealed! Ex-Premier League defender set to succeed Steve Clarke
Pocognoli emerges as leading candidate
Scotland appear to have found their man to lead the national side forward following the conclusion of the Clarke era, which came to an end after their group-stage exit at this summer's World Cup. According to Sky Sports, former Premier League defender Pocognoli has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the vacant manager’s position, with the Scottish FA identifying the 39-year-old as their primary target to revitalize the squad.
The move represents a significant shift in direction for the SFA, opting for a younger coach with a modern tactical profile. Pocognoli is currently a free agent, making him an attractive and accessible option for the governing body as they look to finalize an appointment quickly.
- AFP
Coaching pedigree and recent success
While still relatively young in coaching terms, Pocognoli arrives with a pedigree that has impressed the decision-makers in Glasgow. He enjoyed a stellar stint in his native Belgium, where he famously guided Union Saint-Gilloise to their first Belgian league title in 90 years last year. That achievement significantly raised his profile across Europe, showcasing his ability to organize a team and achieve consistent results at the highest level of domestic football.
Following his success in Belgium, Pocognoli moved to Ligue 1 to take charge of Monaco last October. Although his tenure in the principality ended this summer following a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1, his experience managing one of France's most prestigious clubs is seen as a major asset. The SFA believes his exposure to elite European football and his ability to work with high-profile players will translate well to the international stage.
A familiar face in British football
For fans of the British game, Pocognoli is a familiar name due to his time spent playing in the Premier League and the Championship. The former left-back represented West Bromwich Albion, where he gained valuable experience of the physical and mental demands of the English top flight.
In addition to his permanent spell at West Brom, the Belgian international also spent a season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion a decade ago. This familiarity with the British landscape, combined with his recent tactical successes on the continent, makes him a unique candidate who bridges the gap between local knowledge and modern European coaching methods.
- AFP
Transitioning from the Clarke era
As a player, Pocognoli accumulated over 300 domestic appearances throughout his career and earned 13 caps for the Belgian national team. His pending appointment carries historic significance as well, with the 39-year-old set to become Scotland's first foreign head coach since Berti Vogts held the position between 2002 and 2004.
Looking ahead, the Belgian tactician faces a clear mandate from the Scottish FA to usher in a new era for the national side. His primary objective will be to restore competitive momentum and guide Scotland through back-to-back major tournament qualification campaigns, targeting a place at the 2028 European Championship followed by the 2030 World Cup.
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