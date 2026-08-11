AFP
Scotland urged to snub Steven Naismith, with Rafael Benitez identified as ideal Steve Clarke successor
McAllister advocates for Benitez appointment
The Scottish FA is currently navigating a pivotal crossroads as they search for a replacement for Steve Clarke. While internal candidate Steven Naismith has been heavily tipped to take the reins, Gary McAllister believes the governing body should be more ambitious. The former Liverpool midfielder has publicly urged the SFA to consider Rafael Benitez, a manager with a proven track record at the highest level of the European game.
Speaking to talkSPORT, McAllister suggested that Benitez is the standout option among those currently available. He noted that while other big names like Roberto Martinez or David Moyes might be out of reach financially, the Spaniard is actively looking for his next challenge. "With Roberto Martinez and Moyesy, I don’t think they’re gettable," McAllister explained. "The salaries they’ve been working for, I don’t know if the SFA pay that."
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Tactical discipline and experience at the top
McAllister’s endorsement of Benitez is rooted in the manager's reputation for meticulous preparation and tactical discipline. Having spent time at Anfield himself, the Scotsman has kept a close eye on the feedback from players who worked under the former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid boss.
Highlighting the qualities that Benitez would bring to the Hampden Park dugout, McAllister said: "All the guys I’ve played with in my little, short period at Liverpool and the players that played under Rafa speak so highly of him. The discipline, the preparation. He’s a winner as well, he’s won everything. Somebody like that is who you’d want as an international manager."
Reservations over Naismith promotion
Despite Naismith’s familiarity with the current squad, having served as Clarke’s assistant during the 2026 World Cup campaign, McAllister is concerned that the role may have come too soon for the former Everton forward. Naismith’s only previous experience as a number one came during a stint at Hearts, where he recorded a win rate of 43.1 per cent.
Offering a frank assessment of the current shortlist, McAllister added: "I know it might never happen but there’s no outstanding candidate for me, I don’t see one. Steven Naismith, Clarkey’s assistant might just be a step too much for his first job. I think Derek McInnes would have been in contention if he hadn’t gone to Glasgow Rangers."
The SFA's looming decision
The pressure is on the SFA to make a swift appointment before next month’s Nations League fixtures. Naismith has been deeply involved in the setup, moving from academy coaching to the first-team dugout at Tynecastle before joining the national staff.
Ultimately, the decision rests on whether the SFA chooses to maintain continuity with Naismith or pivot to a high-profile external figure. With Benitez currently unattached and boasting a CV that includes a Champions League trophy and two La Liga titles, he represents a significant departure from the traditional Scottish managerial route.
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