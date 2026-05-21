'Score, turn the result around and snatch the title' - AS FAR boss outlines CAF Champions League final second leg approach against Mamelodi Sundowns

Reflecting on the performance in the first leg, Alexandre Santos was balanced in his assessment of how his team handled the South African powerhouse.

Despite the loss, the Portuguese tactician believes there were periods where his side matched the technical quality of their opponents before chasing the game left them vulnerable.

“We were technically good in the first half, and when we conceded the goal, we tried to equalise, and that's when we opened up the game and gave Sundowns many opportunities," he told Foot Africa.

"But overall, we performed well, and we expected Sundowns to be difficult for us,” the 49-year-old tactician explained.