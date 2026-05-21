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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix
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'Score, turn the result around and snatch the title' - AS FAR boss outlines CAF Champions League final second leg approach against Mamelodi Sundowns

CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
A. Santos
Premier Soccer League

The Army coach Alexandre Santos has insisted that the continental crown is still within reach for his side despite their 1-0 disadvantage after the first leg at Loftus Versfeld. As they take the Pretoria side back to Rabat, he has a simple message for his team as they seek their first African trophy since 1985.

  • AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCGetty Images

    The uphill battle in Rabat

    Mamelodi Sundowns will take a slender one-goal lead to Morocco following a dominant first-leg display where the South African champions imposed their authority.

    For AS FAR, the challenge is clear: they must find a way past a resilient Masandawana side that has proven difficult to break down throughout the competition.



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  • Alexandre Santos AS FARBackpagepix

    Santos analyses the first-leg defeat

    Reflecting on the performance in the first leg, Alexandre Santos was balanced in his assessment of how his team handled the South African powerhouse.

    Despite the loss, the Portuguese tactician believes there were periods where his side matched the technical quality of their opponents before chasing the game left them vulnerable.

    “We were technically good in the first half, and when we conceded the goal, we tried to equalise, and that's when we opened up the game and gave Sundowns many opportunities," he told Foot Africa.

    "But overall, we performed well, and we expected Sundowns to be difficult for us,” the 49-year-old tactician explained.

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AS FAR-USM ALGER-FANSAFP

    Confidence in the home advantage

    The return leg in Rabat offers AS FAR the chance to play in front of their passionate home support, a factor Santos believes could be the decider.

    The atmosphere in Morocco is famously hostile for visiting teams, and the manager is banking on that energy to help his players "finish the job" and secure the trophy.

    “We still have a chance at home to finish the job and maybe win the championship, because we know we have our fans and our style of play, and anything is possible,” Santos added.

    He remains adamant that the tactical identity of his team will be better suited to the familiar surroundings of their home turf on Sunday.

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  • Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix

    A clear plan to snatch the title

    The message within the AS FAR dressing room appears to be one of unwavering belief rather than fear.

    Santos has outlined a specific three-step plan for his players to follow if they are to successfully navigate the second leg and lift the CAF Champions League trophy at the final whistle.

    “All the players on the team realise that we have a real opportunity to face Sundowns and achieve what we want, which is to score, turn the result around and snatch the title - that is the most important thing,” Santos concluded.

    Whether they can execute that plan against a Sundowns side eyeing their own slice of history remains to be seen.

CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC