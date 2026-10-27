Sassuolo, Aquilani: “We have to apologise. We lack the attitude to defend with aggression”

Alberto Aquilani, Sassuolo's manager, spoke at a press conference after the 6-2 home defeat by Lazio.





"That's very true, but the other side have the ball sometimes too, and that's not good. There's little to say; we have to apologise. We lack that determination to defend fiercely," reports TMW.





"It could be mental, tactical, individual or collective. We've lost two important players, but if I came here looking for those excuses, I'd be a very small man, and you'll never hear me say things like that."