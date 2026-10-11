71' CHANCE - Pulisic slips a pass through the middle for Chukwueze, but Muric races out to deny him before he can shoot.





68' GOAL - Ramos deflects a low corner into Odenthal's path. It falls to his left foot, and he turns and shoots first time past Maignan. VAR then checks Bowie's position.





66' DOUBLE CHANCE - Milan lose the ball playing out from the back, and Thorstvedt releases Bowie. Maignan dives to save his placed left-footed effort. Laurienté collects the rebound but crosses instead of shooting, and Thorstvedt cannot get enough power on his backheel to beat Maignan.





63' GOAL - Rabiot takes a pass from the left inside the box and hammers a right-footed shot past Muric at his near post.





60' From wide on the left, Goncalo Ramos cuts inside at the edge of the box and curls his shot wide.





59' CHANCE - Gila loses the ball and Sassuolo break. Adzic works it wide to Berardi, who returns the pass for Adzic's run deep into the box. Another mistake from Gila lets Adzic shoot, but Maignan makes an outstanding save. Esposito was alone in the six-yard box.





45+7' CHANCE - Moreira's cross finds Pavlovic completely unmarked at the far post. The centre-back tries to place his header, but Muric denies him again.





45+4 - Inside the box, Moreira takes a pass from Estupinan, turns in a tight space and shoots. Muric stays alert and saves comfortably.





44' CHANCE - Chukwueze whips a cross into the middle, where Ramos rises ahead of Odenthal. Muric saves his header and turns the ball behind for a corner.





43' CHANCE - Gila surges the length of the pitch and picks out Goncalo Ramos's run on the right. The striker cuts inside onto his left foot and fires a powerful shot that Muric punches away.





32' CHANCE - Moreira whips a free-kick from the right towards the near post and finds Rabiot's run. His header beats Muric as he comes out but sails just over.





25' LEYSEN ALSO LEAVES ON A STRETCHER - Pulisic and Leysen challenge for the ball on the edge of Sassuolo's box, and the defender immediately stops, crying out in pain. The medics cannot resolve the Belgian centre-back's problem, and medical staff support him as he leaves with a left knee problem.





18' GABBIA LEAVES ON A STRETCHER - Gabbia stretches to stop Laurientè as he bears down on goal but makes contact with neither ball nor man. He immediately stops with a cry of pain. Medical staff cannot get the injured centre-back back on his feet, and he leaves in tears on a stretcher. Milan have to substitute him.





12' Goncalo Ramos breaks into the box from the right and crosses, but Adzic tracks back and beats Diego Moreira to the ball at the last moment.





4' Gabbia sends a long ball towards Moreira, who has timed his run on the offside line. Muric comes out of his penalty area and heads clear.





0' Kick-off is at 18:00 at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia





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