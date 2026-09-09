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Sandile Zungu identifies referees' 'odd behaviour' in PSL matches and promises fastest possible VAR implementation if elected SAFA president - 'I will make sure that there are no excuses'
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Firm stance on VAR
Sandile Zungu has taken a firm stance on the officiating standards within South African football, highlighting a concerning trend that emerges as the domestic season reaches its climax.
The presidential hopeful believe that the introduction of VAR is no longer a luxury but a necessity to protect the competitive fairness of the league, especially when the stakes for survival and continental qualification are at their highest.
"It's very important. All of us here support one or another professional team. When the season starts, officiating is fine. But as the season progresses, as positions in the top eight and in the relegation begin to be criticised, you see some odd behaviour," he said.
"If the VAR was there, such decisions would not have stood. So VAR is there to assist in situations like that," Zungu said.
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Sooner rather than later
The push for VAR has already seen significant political backing, with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, applying pressure on the South African Football Association (SAFA) to finalise the rollout.
While funds have been allocated to kickstart the process,the timeline remains a point of contention.
"In any case, in major leagues in the world, VAR has become standard. Why must we lag behind? As to how long it will take, I will be pushing for it. If the fault is on the side of SAFA, I will make sure that there are no excuses.
"I cannot impose a deadline or a timeline because I need to get close to the situation. But I will be on the side of those who say we need it sooner rather than later," he declared.
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We need VAR
Zungu further expanded on the devastating consequences that poor officiating can have on the business side of the sport. A single incorrect decision can lead to a club losing its top-flight status, which results in catastrophic financial losses and a decline in brand value.
"Trust me, if you get relegated from the PSL and you blame it on VAR, you lose a lot of value. Your enterprise loses a lot of value. It's unfair on the notion of fans and justice in soccer. We need VAR," Zungu explained.
His focus on the "justice" of the game will resonate with a fanbase that has grown weary of seeing matches decided by avoidable errors.
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It is the grass that suffers
For VAR to work effectively, Zungu acknowledges that the friction between SAFA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) must be resolved.
The two bodies have often had a complex relationship, but the implementation of such a massive technological project requires total synchronization.
"We need to develop a much stronger relationship between SAFA and the PSL on the implementation of VAR. There's no question about it. If there is a poor working relationship, it is the grass that suffers. The passion of football," Zungu concluded.
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