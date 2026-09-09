Sandile Zungu identifies referees' 'odd behaviour' in PSL matches and promises fastest possible VAR implementation if elected SAFA president - 'I will make sure that there are no excuses'

Sandile Zungu has taken a firm stance on the officiating standards within South African football, highlighting a concerning trend that emerges as the domestic season reaches its climax.

The presidential hopeful believe that the introduction of VAR is no longer a luxury but a necessity to protect the competitive fairness of the league, especially when the stakes for survival and continental qualification are at their highest.

"It's very important. All of us here support one or another professional team. When the season starts, officiating is fine. But as the season progresses, as positions in the top eight and in the relegation begin to be criticised, you see some odd behaviour," he said.

"If the VAR was there, such decisions would not have stood. So VAR is there to assist in situations like that," Zungu said.







