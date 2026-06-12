Despite being heralded as the future of the Kaizer Chiefs midfield, Samkelo Zwane spent last season on loan at Siwelele FC in a bid to secure the regular game time that was eluding him at Naturena.

The move was designed to sharpen his competitive edge, but it also raised questions about where he fits into the long-term vision of the club’s technical team.

His father, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, remains steadfast in his belief that the 24-year-old can still turn his fortunes around.

Having watched his son rise through the ranks, Eugene believes the foundation laid by the club will eventually pay dividends, regardless of the recent lack of first-team opportunities for the academy graduate.







