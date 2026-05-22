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SAFA reveals Hugo Broos' 32 man Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup preliminary squad

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa vs South Korea
South Korea
H. Broos
R. Williams
S. Chaine
K. Mudau
T. Monyane
I. Okon
M. Mbokazi
A. Modiba
J. Adams
T. Mbatha
O. Appollis
E. Makgopa
I. Rayners
L. Foster
R. Mofokeng
T. Zwane
P. Maswanganyi
P. Tau
S. Ngezana

The expanded squad will be whittled down to just 26 players when the South Africa coach announces his final list on May 27. Until then, the following players will attend a preparatory camp in Johannesburg, minus the Mamelodi Sundowns picks as they are playing in the CAF Champions League final second leg on Sunday.

  • Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Goalkeepers

    Ronwen Williams

    Ricardo Goss

    Sipho Chaine

    Brandon Petersen

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Defenders

    Khuliso Mudau

    Olwetu Makhanya

    Bradley Cross

    Thabiso Monyane

    Thabang Matuludi

    Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Aubrey Modiba

    Khulumani Ndamane

    Ime Okon

    Samukele Kabini

    Mbekezeli Mbokazi

  • FBL-CAN-2024-NGR-RSAAFP

    Midfielders

    Teboho Mokoena

    Jayden Adams

    Brooklyn Poggenpoel

    Lebohang Maboe

    Thalente Mbatha

    Sphephelo Sitole

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Forwards

    Oswin Appollis

    Tshepang Moremi

    Evidence Makgopa

    Lyle Foster

    Iqraam Rayners

    Relebohile Mofokeng

    Themba Zwane

    Patrick Maswanganyi

    Kamogelo Sebelebele

    Thapelo Morena

    Thapelo Maseko

  • Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana Bafana, September 2024BackPagePix

    Notable omissions

    Siyabonga Ngezana

    Keanu Cupido

    Grant Kekana

    Mohau Nkota

    Thembinkosi Lorch 

    Gift Links 

    Sipho Mbule

    Elias Mokwana

  • SAFA's squad list



  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 40-ZAF-CMRAFP

    The final squad announcement

    The final team for the FIFA World Cup will be announced at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Wednesday, May 27 by Hugo Broos who will be joined by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan, among others, as the names of the traveling 26 players are confirmed to the nation..