AFP
SAFA reveals Hugo Broos' 32 man Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup preliminary squad
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Goalkeepers
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Sipho Chaine
Brandon Petersen
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Defenders
Khuliso Mudau
Olwetu Makhanya
Bradley Cross
Thabiso Monyane
Thabang Matuludi
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Aubrey Modiba
Khulumani Ndamane
Ime Okon
Samukele Kabini
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
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Midfielders
Teboho Mokoena
Jayden Adams
Brooklyn Poggenpoel
Lebohang Maboe
Thalente Mbatha
Sphephelo Sitole
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Forwards
Oswin Appollis
Tshepang Moremi
Evidence Makgopa
Lyle Foster
Iqraam Rayners
Relebohile Mofokeng
Themba Zwane
Patrick Maswanganyi
Kamogelo Sebelebele
Thapelo Morena
Thapelo Maseko
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Notable omissions
Siyabonga Ngezana
Keanu Cupido
Grant Kekana
Mohau Nkota
Thembinkosi Lorch
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Sipho Mbule
Elias Mokwana
SAFA's squad list
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The final squad announcement
The final team for the FIFA World Cup will be announced at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Wednesday, May 27 by Hugo Broos who will be joined by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan, among others, as the names of the traveling 26 players are confirmed to the nation..