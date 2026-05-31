SAFA issues a statement on Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup visa problems with Hugo Broos charges set to continue training in Johannesburg
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World Cup travel plans grounded
The South African senior men's national team was scheduled to fly out to Mexico on Sunday, May 31, but the squad remains on home soil following a breakdown in the travel documentation process.
Hugo Broos and his charges are gearing up for a high-profile opening match against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11, but those plans are now under pressure.
SAFA released an official statement on Sunday to address the growing concerns regarding the team's whereabouts.
The association confirmed that "The South African senior men’s national team has experienced challenges regarding Visas for some players and officials, and as a result the group could not travel to North America this morning as originally planned."
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SAFA working against the clock
With the eyes of the world turning toward the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first-ever 48-team World Cup, South Africa is desperate to avoid any further setbacks.
The governing body has assured supporters that every effort is being made to resolve the paperwork issues with the relevant embassies to get the squad to Mexico City without further delay.
In their communication, SAFA noted: "SAFA is working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible ahead of the opening match of the global tournament against the hosts, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.
"We remain committed to ensuring that the team’s preparations for the tournament remain on track."
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Broos maintains focus in Johannesburg
Despite the frustration of the delayed flight, the technical team has opted to keep the players in a high-performance environment.
Rather than allowing the administrative chaos to distract the squad, Bafana will continue their training camp in Johannesburg until the travel documents are secured and a new flight is chartered.
The association highlighted that the training schedule remains active, stating: "In the meantime, Bafana Bafana will continue to train in Johannesburg until departure."
This ensures that the players maintain their fitness levels and tactical readiness under Broos as they prepare for the immense challenge of facing El Tri on their home turf in the tournament opener.
20 Members applications declined
In a further update on the ongoing visa saga that has rocked Bafana, SABC Sport reported that more than 20 members of the team, including two technical members, have had their applications declined.
The debacle raises concerns about the World Cup preparations with Broos running out of time to get the team ready for the opening match of the global showpiece against Mexico on June 11th.