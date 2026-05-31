SAFA issues a statement on Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup visa problems with Hugo Broos charges set to continue training in Johannesburg

The South African senior men's national team was scheduled to fly out to Mexico on Sunday, May 31, but the squad remains on home soil following a breakdown in the travel documentation process.

Hugo Broos and his charges are gearing up for a high-profile opening match against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11, but those plans are now under pressure.

SAFA released an official statement on Sunday to address the growing concerns regarding the team's whereabouts.

The association confirmed that "The South African senior men’s national team has experienced challenges regarding Visas for some players and officials, and as a result the group could not travel to North America this morning as originally planned."







