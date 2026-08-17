'He has to fight' - Ruben Amorim sends clear message to Rafael Leao over Milan future

When pressed on where the winger stands and how he fits into the competition out wide, the Portuguese head coach offered a candid assessment: "I don't know, but Leao is one of our players. I've already said that we're happy to have him, he's a valuable player. So we'll see, but he has to fight.

"I think Cisse, with the way that he played, will make things difficult. [Alexis] Saelemaekers has changed positions, it will be tough. We also have [Christian] Pulisic coming back, so we will have a lot of players who will be fighting for that place."