Rafael Leao to the Premier League? AC Milan winger picks Man Utd as favourite team with uncertainty surrounding San Siro future

When asked during his podcast appearance if he watched much of the Premier League, the international forward stated: "Yeah, of course." Asked further if there were any particular teams that he watched, Leao said: "No, I like United. I like United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. So back then I used to watch them. And, yeah, I used to watch Manchester United. I like Arsenal also. Arsenal, yeah."

Despite this admission, reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that the 26-year-old remains eager to redeem himself in Italy, having already told senior club advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic that he wants to stay at Milan to put a difficult campaign behind him.