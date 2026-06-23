Ronwen Williams fires up Bafana Bafana for crucial clash: 'When things are against the wall, we can pull through'
Pressure mounts ahead of South Korea showdown
Bafana Bafana head into a decisive World Cup clash with their tournament future hanging by a thread.
South Africa sit bottom of Group A after collecting just a single point from their opening two matches, leaving them with no margin for error.
However, a win would keep their historic knockout hopes alive.
Captain Ronwen Williams believes the resilience shown in their hard-fought draw against Czechia has injected belief and momentum at just the right time.
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Williams demands positivity and belief
The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is refusing to let negativity creep into the camp.
Williams emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset regardless of the external pressure.
"It’s another big one," said Williams as quoted by FARPost.
"We’ve got another opportunity, and that’s the beauty about football—there is always another game, and we know we’ve got that good feeling now.
"Going into the next game, we will be positive. Hopefully, we will carry the way we finished [against Czechia] into the start of that match [versus South Korea] and just believe that we can do it.
"We just have to believe until the end."
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The strength of the Bafana brotherhood
Williams highlighted that the team’s ability to navigate through previous qualifying setbacks has prepared them for this exact moment of crisis.
For the captain, the bond between the players is more than just professional; it is the foundation of their tactical discipline.
"The character and the mentality that we’ve got in this team is amazing.
"Even in the [World Cup] qualifiers, when our backs were against the wall or when things were not going well, we kept believing and kept the faith.
"That carried us through, and that’s the brotherhood that we have - it’s a genuine brotherhood," the veteran goalkeeper added.
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Building a legacy through adversity
While the immediate goal is three points, Williams is also looking at the bigger picture for South African football.
He argues that the experience of playing in 'against the wall' scenarios will accelerate the development of the younger players in the squad, ensuring a bright future for the national team regardless of the immediate result.
"That’s why when things are against the wall, we can pull through," Williams continued.
"We know inside the camp, the spirit and the happiness that we bring to each other.
"There are also a lot of tough moments inside the camp. So the way we deal with it, especially for such a young group, speaks volumes of our mentality and character.
"I can only see bright and more prosperous things for this team because they are experiencing all these setbacks at such a young age. Imagine in two years’ time—they will be amazing."