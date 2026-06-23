Ronwen Williams fires up Bafana Bafana for crucial clash: 'When things are against the wall, we can pull through'

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is refusing to let negativity creep into the camp.

Williams emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset regardless of the external pressure.

"It’s another big one," said Williams as quoted by FARPost.

"We’ve got another opportunity, and that’s the beauty about football—there is always another game, and we know we’ve got that good feeling now.

"Going into the next game, we will be positive. Hopefully, we will carry the way we finished [against Czechia] into the start of that match [versus South Korea] and just believe that we can do it.

"We just have to believe until the end."