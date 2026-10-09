Roma forward Donyell Malen spoke to the Corriere dello Sport after recovering from his knee problem and will be available as usual for the clash with Como: "I think that, compared with my previous experiences, a bit of everything has changed. I've played a lot and everywhere, but today I believe I'm in the right place with the right people. The manager and my team-mates give me so much confidence, and all these things together are making me the player I dreamed of being."
Roma, Malen: "Chairs and a table went flying with Gasperini. He’s someone who doesn’t lie"
Leaving Aston Villa
"It was me, I wanted to play, to be part of a team where I could get on the pitch every weekend and be important. At that stage I did not feel that I was, I think I made the best choice."
Goalscorer
"I've never scored this much. And from the very first matchdays. Dymalen? It makes you think of the connection, yes, it's fun online... The feeling with Paulo was immediate."
No to the Netherlands
"I was injured and I was sorry not to go with the national team"
Gasperini
"Have I ever thrown up because of Gasp's training sessions? It hasn't happened to me, but I can say they are incredibly tough at times. Does he make chairs fly around in the dressing room? It happened after Parma. Amazing. He was too happy, a table went flying as well. What is so special about Gasperini? The way he manages the players, you know he will never lie to you about anything."
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